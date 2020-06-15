The courts have made a final ruling on the exhumation of the body of Kenya's first Coronavirus victim, the late James Oyugi.

Two members of the former Kenya Ports Authority employee had moved to court seeking orders to disinter the late Oyugi to allow proper burial rites according to the family's customs.

Judge Roselyne Aburili declined to give an exhumation order noting that it would endanger the family and expose members of the public to harm.

File image of James Oyugi, Kenya's first Coronavirus victim who was buried at night in Siaya county

The Covid-19 victim was buried at night under circumstances the family described as "being buried like a dog".

The deceased's sister Joan Akoth Ajwan'g and son Brian Thomas Oyugi further sought to have the body exhumed to facilitate a postmortem examination.

