RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Court of Appeal awards Sh2.3 billion to Ex-MP

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The court of appeal awarded former MP Basil Criticos Sh2.28 billion over the auctioning of his farm by National Bank.

Ex-MP Basil Criticos
Ex-MP Basil Criticos

The court of appeal awarded former MP Basil Criticos Sh2.28 billion over the auctioning of his farm by National Bank.

Recommended articles

National Bank auctioned Critico’s 15,994.5-acre sisal farm in Taita Taveta in September 2007 to recover a Sh20 million loan.

In its ruling, the court of appeal noted that the land was undervalued since it had buildings, sisal, quarry, and road network.

The bank wrote to him in April 1997, requesting Sh66.5 million from the firm, with a monthly interest rate of 35%.

Ex-MP Basil Criticos
Ex-MP Basil Criticos Pulse Live Kenya

He was given three months to repay the debt, but multiple court cases thwarted his efforts to sell the land and balance the payment.

In the result, subject to what we shall shortly state with regard to the crops, we find the appellant's valuation report to be solid in content and uncontroverted.

It was not to be merely wished away. And we are on balance persuaded by the appellant’s contention that the suit property was sold at an undervalue,” Justices Roselyn Nambuye, Wanjiru Karanja and Patrick Kiage ruled.

The former MP was also awarded Sh35 million which was a surplus from the sale of the land. The bank sold the farm for Sh55 million and demanded another Sh106 million from the businessman.

The Sh2.315 billion awarded is more than double National Bank’s net income last year. In 2019, KCB Group Plc made an offer to acquire 100% of NBK.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

Hilton Hotel Nairobi will officially close in December, after 53 years

Hilton Hotel

INEOS Grenadier retail shop set to open in Nairobi [Photos]

INEOS Automotive nominates Wootton Automotive to operate retail sites in Kenya

President Kenyatta announces 12% increase on minimum wage

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Nyayo National Stadium during Labour Day celebrations on May 1, 2022

Ten of Africa’s fastest growing companies are in Kenya

25 February 2020, Kenya, Nairobi: IT specialists sit at computers in the iHub, an innovation centre for technology companies. Photo: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa (Photo by Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images)