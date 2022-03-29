CS Mucheru launches Sh44 billion fibre cable in Kenya

The PEACE Cable was launched in Kenya as a public-private partnership between Telkom Kenya, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Cybernet, HMN Tech and PCCW Global.

This cable will connect France to Pakistan via the Europe-Asia route, and Mombasa, Kenya, via an Indian Ocean route.

It will provide the most direct connectivity route from Asia and East Africa to Europe, as well as reduce communication latency between the continents.

During the launch, CS Mucheru stated that the 15,000km cable has a combined capacity of the other five cables installed in the previous decade.

He explained that the cable will increase efficiency and reduce internet prices in Kenya and the region.

This is Kenya’s sixth submarine cable and will be a platform for the public and private sectors to meet evolving technology requirements.

Some of the cable’s features included high speeds of 200 gigabytes per second per single wavelength with a total capacity of 192 terabytes per second, as well as stable and secure data access possibilities.

Five other cables which landed in Kenya in the past decade included Djibouti Africa Regional Express 1 (DARE 1), SEACOM, The East African Marine System (TEAMS), the Eastern Africa Submarine Cable System (EASSy) and the Lower Indian Ocean Network II (LION II).

The new cable further affirmed Kenya’s position as one of the best technology hubs in Africa.

This comes just days after Microsoft launched the Sh billion African Development Center in Nairobi in an event attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta accompanied by CS Mucheru.

Microsoft, an American technology giant, set up the ADC in Kenya to provide an environment for African techies to develop solutions to address local and global challenges.

The Nairobi Microsoft ADC, housed in the iconic Dunhill Towers, is one of two such facilities on the continent. The other facility was recently launched in Lagos, Nigeria.

It is designed to be a platform for world-class African talent to create technology solutions for local and global impact.

President Kenyatta said that the facility was an acknowledgement by the international tech community that Kenya have competitive capacity and capabilities.

'ADC will house over 450 full-time engineers working in areas such as software engineering, machine learning, data science, market research, infrastructure, and much more, '' the ADC MD Jack Ngare said.

He added that the Microsoft Africa Research Institute would also establish its headquarters in Nairobi.