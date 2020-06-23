Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has addressed claims made by Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi claiming that his family was not informed that their kin died of Coronavirus.

MP Wanyonyi, who is a brother to Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, claimed that they had only been told that the late Antony Waswa suffered from pneumonia.

The legislator further decried the manner in which their brother was buried saying that the family was not given sufficient time to mourn.

"We were told he had had pneumonia, then heart issues. Finally the Ministry of Health told us that it was a COVID-related case. I immediately took myself for a test plus all the other family members to ensure that we were COVID free and I told (Health CS) Mutahi when I go to bury my brother I am COVID free," Wanyonyi stated.

Kagwe responds to Wanyonyi

CS Kagwe, however, clarified that he informed Senator Wetangula about the circumstances around his brother's death.

"I'm shocked to hear that because both the Director General and myself were in constant contact with Senator Wetangula on this matter, constantly discussing this matter and being as helpful as we could.

"The brother was in a private hospital and we knew from day 2 that it was Covid-19. I personally spoke to Senator Wetangula both to condole him and to tell him some of the protocols that they may have to do," CS Kagwe explained.

The CS further explained that it is still difficult to accommodate all cultural practices around burials during the pandemic.