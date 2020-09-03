Dadaab MP Mohamed Dahir Duale has become the second member of parliament to admit that he tested positive for Covid-19 and battled the dreaded disease.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria became the first when he shred photos of himself at the Karen Hospital receiving treatment.

Mr Dahir further disclosed that he spent over a week in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) when his condition grew worse.

The MP termed his ordeal as a brush with death urging Kenyans not to underestimate the severity of the infection.

The Dadaab member revealed the details of his battle during Wednesday's joint parliamentary committee meeting with Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

CS Kagwe had been summoned to give a comprehensive report on how Covid-19 donations from the Jack Ma foundation were utilized/

MP Dahir noted that his treatment cost a sum of Sh4 million adding that he was only able to clear the hospital bills because the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) took care of it.

"I want to admit that I suffered from Corona, I spent 42 days in hospital of which 8 were in ICU. I thank God for our employer the Parliamentary Service Commission for they paid my bill which amounted to almost Sh4 million. I wonder how other Kenyans are managing," the MP posed.