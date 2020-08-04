The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday finally caught up with suspects of the popular 'promotions' scam in Nairobi CBD.

A total of seven suspects were busted during the raid as they defrauded members of the public along Ronald Ngala street.

The bust comes just a day after three others had been arrested over the same scam along Moi Avenue.

"DCI SSU detectives in collaboration with multi- agency teams have arrested Seven suspected fraudsters along Ronald Ngara Street within Nairobi Central Business District. The seven fraudsters namely Nahason Wachira Kichera, Peter Njuguna Maina, Martin Mburu Abicha, Susan Wangare Nderitu, Grace N Kimemia, Caroline Wangare Kamau and Faith Awour Okatch all aged between 25-40 years were obtaining money from members of the public by purporting to be giving out promotions on a leading mobile Service Provider's products by selling phones and tablets," a statement from DCI read in part.

Some of the items recovered during the arrest are mobile phones, tablets, receipt books, two business permits alleged to have been issued by Nairobi City county and two Toyota Noahs.

