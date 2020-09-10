A Congolose national Yatha Bahati Josue was arrested and arraigned in court as the third suspect in the fatal shooting of Kevin Omwenga.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers arrested the foreigner after he was linked to events that took place on the night Omwenga was shot and killed.

According to the police, Josue used a Samsung A20 phone to call Omwenga and the two men accused of killing him several times before and after the victim's death.

State Counsel has requested to have Josue detained for seven days to allow for further investigations.

Congolese national Yatha Bahti Josue when he appeared in court for the killing of Kevin Omwenga

Investigators have maintained that a deal gone sour could have led to the car dealer's death.

State Witness

Chris Obure and his bodyguard Robert Bodo are the prime suspects in the killing after police established taht a gun belonging to Obure was used to kill Omwenga.

Obure had made an application to the court seeking to become a state witness after DCI struggled to establish charges against him.

Justice Mumbi Ngugi, however, dismissed the petition ruling that it lacked merit.

Obure and Bodo faced the murder charge on Wednesday after days in police custody.