Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti has responded to claims by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala that police are out to assassinate him.

While appearing before the Senate Justice & Legal Affairs and the National Security Committee, Kinoti dismissed the claims.

Mr Kinoti assured Senators that he had not establish any truth to the claims made by Malala.

He further stated that he did not know the people Malala had claimed were officers in the DCI, involved in the threats to his life.

Read More: Senator Malala breaks down in tears while speaking about his 'looming assassination' (Video)

"Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, I have established nothing concerning the claims.

"We don’t have such officers in DCI. The senator has shown me three men. They could have been officers. As DCI or IG, we have not seen them. Even if it’s an identification parade, we are ready to do," Kinoti told the joint committee.

DCI George Kinoti

Through his lawyers, Senator Malala has launched a formal complaint with the DCI in which he gives details of a secret police squad.

"We are aware a secret and specialized squad of the Special Service Unit (SSU) has been formed with express instructions to ‘keep an eye on or eliminate the senator. We have reliably been informed that the five members of this crack squad of assassin policemen has been tasked to eliminate the legislator," a letter by Malal's advocates reads in part.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja had also expressed concerns about officers trailing him.