Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers on Tuesday arrested two suspects in connection with the rape and murder of a 26-year-old woman in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County.

A brief from DCI identified the two suspects as 32-year-old Benard Korir and 40-year-old Nelson Langat.

The brief further outlined that the suspects will be charged with the murder even as more suspects who were involved in the incident are being sought.

"Three other suspects connected with the offense, that led to the death of the victim, are being sought by officers with charges of murder being preferred," the statement outlined.

Bizarre, brutal murder

The incident took place on September 19, 2020 at Chigamba village in Olenguruone.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the woman was gang-raped before her assailants went on to brutalize her with broken glass and twigs.

According to Senior Assistant Chief Emitik Sub-Location, Richard Langat, the woman would be taken to the Olenguruone Sub-county Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Mr Langat further speculated that the attackers may have been under the influence of drugs to have executed such an unfortunate attack.