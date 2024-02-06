The sports category has moved to a new website.

Dennis Ombachi to hand over Tik Tok Top Creator crown in South Africa

Denis Mwangi

TikTok is set to hold the second edition of the TikTok Top Creator Awards in Africa.

The awards aim to shine a spotlight on the continent's most creative minds, celebrating the achievements of those who have captivated audiences with their innovative content on the popular short-form video platform.

The awards, which are eagerly anticipated by fans and creators alike, are scheduled to take place on February 9 at the iconic Vodaworld in Midrand, Johannesburg.

This event is not just an awards ceremony; it's a tribute to the talented individuals who are defining the cultural and digital narrative of Sub-Saharan Africa, influencing trends, and shaping social conversations.

One of the highlights of this year's ceremony is the expected appearance of Dennis Ombachi, also known as the Roaming Chef.

The most popular clips on TikTok in the US this year racked up cumulative billions of views.Getty Images

Ombachi, a Kenyan rugby player turned TikTok sensation, clinched the overall winner title at the inaugural Top Creator awards in 2022.

His journey from sports to digital stardom underscores the transformative power of TikTok in offering a platform for diverse and dynamic forms of expression.

The awards are a testament to TikTok's commitment to fostering creativity and connecting people across the globe.

Bianca Sibiya, Head of Content Operations for TikTok in Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasized the platform's role in empowering individuals to share their stories, build careers, and inspire a new generation of talent.

This initiative aligns perfectly with Vodacom South Africa's mission to support content creators through its reliable data network, ensuring that creative visions come to life without a hitch.

The nominees for this year's awards span a wide range of categories, from sports and gaming to entertainment, lifestyle, education, and more.

These creators have not only entertained but educated and inspired their followers, showcasing the depth and breadth of talent across the continent.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the awards, the initiative serves as a reminder of the role that technology and creativity play in driving Africa's digital economy forward.

As the TikTok Top Creator Awards draw near, the excitement builds not just for the creators and their fans, but for anyone interested in the future of digital entertainment in Africa.

This event promises to be a milestone in celebrating the creativity that flourishes on TikTok, setting the stage for even greater achievements in the years to come.

Sports creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

  1. Nezcatt (South Africa)
  2. stoneavenuee (Nigeria)
Gaming creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

  1. khalamanja_ (Nigeria)
  2. _someothergirl (Kenya)
  3. tacticalceza (Nigeria)

Entertainment creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

  1. Sachi_himes96 (South Africa)
  2. Lifestory328 (Kenya)

Lifestyle and Education creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

  1. Foodstakenya (Kenya)
  2. _iremide (Nigeria)
  3. SiyaBunny (South Africa)

Trailblazer of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

  1. OfficialKinuthia (Kenya)
  2. @olaoflagos_ (Nigeria)

Africa Rising creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

  1. Afrolecia (Haircare South Africa)
  2. Nairobidisclosure (Food Kenya)
Publisher of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa

  1. PulseNigeria247 (Nigeria)
  2. Startimeskenya (Kenya)
  3. Foodiesofsa (South Africa)
  4. WWTaste (South Africa)
  5. PulseSports (Nigeria)
  6. jointribe_gg (Nigeria)
  7. Netflixnigeria (Nigeria)

Song of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa

  1. Tyler ICU & Tumelo_za - Mnike (feat. DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee)
  2. Inkabi Zezwe, Sjava & Big Zulu - Umbayimbayi
  3. Uncle Waffles, Tony Duardo & Justin 99 - Yahyuppiyah(feat.Pcee, EeQue & Chley)
  4. Guchi & Loud Behaviour - Notice Me
  5. Pcee, S'gija Disciples & Zan'Ten - Kilimanjaro ( Feat. Justin 99, Mema_Percent & Mr JazziQ)
  6. Khaid & Boy Spyce - Carry Me Go (Sped Up)
  7. Khaid - Anabella (Sped Up)
  8. Asake - Lonely At the Top
  9. Spyro - Who is your guy?
  10. Adekunle Gold & Zinoleesky - Party No Dey Stop
  11. Jux & Diamond Platnumz - Enjoy
  12. Jay Melody - Sawa
  13. Platform TZ - Wivu
  14. Alikiba - Mahaba
  15. Bruce Africa - You
