Deputy President William Ruto has for the first acknowledged a growing rift between him and the President.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV, the DP explained that it was strategically planned and he has no issues with it.

"In our second term, the president chose to do things a different way, for me to take a back seat. It was Uhuruto in the 1st term but some people thought it should be just Uhuru in the second term so that we project Uhuru as the leader of government.

"You have not heard me complain… The situation between the President and myself is agreed upon," the DP narrated.

Deep State

Dr Ruto also delved into his recent controversial statement on the deep state. He noted that "deep State" is an invention of those who have lost elections before.

"I think you should ask Oburu Odinga, he is the owner of this 'deep state' narrative.

"There's a fallacy which we must deal with, a narrative that has been woven together that an election cannot be won, it is stolen. That is according to some people who cannot live with the reality that it is possible to lose an election," he explained.

