Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday hosted a family from Nyandarua County that has become famous following a viral video clip of their two children.

Siblings Teresiah Wakinyua and James Mwangi went viral after a shopkeeper captured and posted an argument between them over whether they would purchase two pencils or one pencil and a rubber.

What captured the attention of many Kenyans online was how the siblings used vernacular expletives during their altercation.

In the company of their parents and Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau, the two were hosted at the official DP's residence at Karen, Nairobi.

DP Ruto ascribed their viral on-camera dispute to their circumstances and gifted them with goodies "to make their dreams come true".

"Teresiah Wakinyua and James Mwangi from Kwa Nganga village in Nyandarua County, remind us of our childhood in our rural homes; the daily challenge of budgeting for so little in the face of many needs.

"To ensure that they have a stable foundation to make their dreams come true, I have assigned my farm manager to personally ensure their parents establish a fully-funded 500-chicken farm," the DP stated following the visit.

Kameme FM presenter Muthee Kiengei highlighted the plight of the poverty-stricken family following the viral clip which led to a number well-wishers offering support.