The controversial Weston Hotel has been dragged back to court by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

KCAA is seeking to repossess the land on which the hotel owned by Deputy President William Ruto stands.

The fresh suit filed with the Environment and Lands court is seeking to have the title issued in the 90s revoked.

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi who is representing the hotel, however, noted that the new suit by KCAA was unnecessary.

He argued that the authority should have instead challenged court orders issued in 2019 by the National Lands Commission (NLC).

"The Environment and Land Court lacks the requisite jurisdiction to hear and entertain the instant petition. It can only hear an appeal expressly provided by the National Land Commission Act," Mr Abdullahi argued.