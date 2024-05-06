The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

KWFT announces millions in financing access for WSMEs & green initiatives

Miriam Mwende

The new Sh725 million risk-sharing partnership agreement will unlock up to Sh3 billion in financing for over 1,000 women SMEs in Kenya.

KWFT MD Kariuki Kitabu with AGF Group CEO Jules Ngankam after signing a risk-sharing partnership agreement in Nairobi on May 6, 2024
KWFT MD Kariuki Kitabu with AGF Group CEO Jules Ngankam after signing a risk-sharing partnership agreement in Nairobi on May 6, 2024
  • Current statistics indicate a financing gap of over $49 billion impacting women SMEs in Africa.
  • AGF has signed a Sh725 million risk-sharing partnership agreement with KWFT that will unlock up to Sh3 billion in financing for WSMEs.
  • The partnership is fully backed by the AfDB's Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative.

Recommended articles

Lending at the Kenya Women Microfinance Bank PLC (KWFT) has received a boost after a new partnership signed in Nairobi on May 6, 2024.

The African Guarantee Fund (AGF) signed a Sh725 million risk-sharing partnership agreement with KWFT toward improving financial inclusion for Women's Small and Medium Enterprises (WSMEs) in Kenya.

The agreement will avail up to Sh3 billion in financing for over 1,000 SMEs that are owned or led by women in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

This guarantee on loan portfolio will also go towards expanding KWFT’s green initiatives that address climate change and contribute to job creation and sustainability, driving sustainable inclusion and economic growth.

As part of the agreement, AGF will enhance automation, train KWFT staff and upscale WSMEs supported by the organisation.

"One of our goals for this partnership is to prioritise capacity building that equips women entrepreneurs with the essential skills and knowledge needed to build sustainable businesses and access market opportunities that will drive Africa’s economic growth and development," AGF Group CEO, Jules Ngankam said.

KWFT MD Kariuki Kitabu with AGF Group CEO Jules Ngankam after signing a risk-sharing partnership agreement in Nairobi on May 6, 2024
KWFT MD Kariuki Kitabu with AGF Group CEO Jules Ngankam after signing a risk-sharing partnership agreement in Nairobi on May 6, 2024 KWFT MD Kariuki Kitabu with AGF Group CEO Jules Ngankam after signing a risk-sharing partnership agreement in Nairobi on May 6, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

KWFT MD Kariuki Kitabu added: "This collaboration with AGF marks a significant milestone in our journey towards empowering women entrepreneurs and enhancing financial inclusion in Kenya. We are confident that through this partnership, we will strengthen our operations and better serve our clientele, thereby contributing to women economic empowerment."

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership is fully backed by the African Development Bank's Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative, which aims to expand AGF's reach in supporting women-led or owned businesses.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait during an engagement with the press in Nairobi on April 29, 2024

Stage set as Kenya prepares to host African data protection conference [DETAILS]

The Teachers Service Commission Headquarters

How to check your TSC employment status online

Unveiling our latest platform for brand excellence

Unveiling our latest platform for brand excellence

KWFT MD Kariuki Kitabu with AGF Group CEO Jules Ngankam after signing a risk-sharing partnership agreement in Nairobi on May 6, 2024

KWFT announces millions in financing access for WSMEs & green initiatives