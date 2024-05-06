KWFT announces millions in financing access for WSMEs & green initiatives

Lending at the Kenya Women Microfinance Bank PLC (KWFT) has received a boost after a new partnership signed in Nairobi on May 6, 2024.

The African Guarantee Fund (AGF) signed a Sh725 million risk-sharing partnership agreement with KWFT toward improving financial inclusion for Women's Small and Medium Enterprises (WSMEs) in Kenya.

The agreement will avail up to Sh3 billion in financing for over 1,000 SMEs that are owned or led by women in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

This guarantee on loan portfolio will also go towards expanding KWFT’s green initiatives that address climate change and contribute to job creation and sustainability, driving sustainable inclusion and economic growth.

As part of the agreement, AGF will enhance automation, train KWFT staff and upscale WSMEs supported by the organisation.

"One of our goals for this partnership is to prioritise capacity building that equips women entrepreneurs with the essential skills and knowledge needed to build sustainable businesses and access market opportunities that will drive Africa’s economic growth and development," AGF Group CEO, Jules Ngankam said.

KWFT MD Kariuki Kitabu with AGF Group CEO Jules Ngankam after signing a risk-sharing partnership agreement in Nairobi on May 6, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

KWFT MD Kariuki Kitabu added: "This collaboration with AGF marks a significant milestone in our journey towards empowering women entrepreneurs and enhancing financial inclusion in Kenya. We are confident that through this partnership, we will strengthen our operations and better serve our clientele, thereby contributing to women economic empowerment."

ADVERTISEMENT