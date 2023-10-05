The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Capital FM bids farewell to Nairobi CBD after 27 years

Fabian Simiyu

After 27 years, Capital FM is moving its headquarters and studios from Lonrho House in the Central Business District (CBD).

Radio studio
Radio studio

Capital FM, the iconic radio station in Kenya, is embarking on an exciting new chapter in its history.

Recommended articles

After many memorable years at its historic home in Lonrho House, nestled in the heart of Nairobi's bustling Central Business District, Capital FM is preparing to bid farewell to these familiar surroundings.

The station is now gearing up for a fresh and vibrant beginning as it relocates its headquarters to the dynamic Two Rivers Mall.

Capital FM hosts Shalini Bhalla-Lucas and Mugambi Nthiga
Capital FM hosts Shalini Bhalla-Lucas and Mugambi Nthiga Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The momentous relocation on Saturday will mark a historic turning point for Capital FM, an institution deeply rooted in the heart of Nairobi since its inception in 1996, where it has thrived within the walls of Lonrho House along Standard Street.

This strategic move is not merely a change of address; it's a deliberate step towards creating an environment that fosters business excellence and ensures greater accessibility for its cherished audience.

READ: KBC claps back after Capital FM defaced its logo

Under the leadership of Managing Director Feisal Baghazal, this transition underscores the station's commitment to evolving with the dynamic media landscape and, above all, fulfilling the aspirations of its loyal listeners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Capital FM is poised to continue its legacy of delivering exceptional content, now within the vibrant and promising backdrop of Two Rivers Mall.

Capital FM's June Gachui
Capital FM's June Gachui Pulse Live Kenya

“This is a strategic move and we are excited to move to Two Rivers Mall, where we will be broadcasting from,” said Feisal Baghazal.

In preparation for this significant move, Capital FM has left no stone unturned. They have undertaken a meticulous and well-thought-out approach to their migration process, aiming to minimize any disruptions to their esteemed programs.

As Feisal Baghazal, the station's Managing Director, affirmed, they are working diligently to ensure a seamless transition of their systems with the least interruption to their cherished programs.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

iPhone Street Kenya scandal: Jaguar responds to his firm's controversy

iPhone Street Kenya scandal: Jaguar responds to his firm's controversy

Capital FM bids farewell to Nairobi CBD after 27 years

Capital FM bids farewell to Nairobi CBD after 27 years

Safaricom announces closure of all Nairobi CBD shops for a day

Safaricom announces closure of all Nairobi CBD shops for a day

An overview of Volkswagen GTI that gives Subaru boys a run for their fuel

An overview of Volkswagen GTI that gives Subaru boys a run for their fuel

Niger Republic bans exportation of LPG to Nigeria

Niger Republic bans exportation of LPG to Nigeria

Gov't approves 60% acquisition of Telkom Kenya by UAE-based firm

Gov't approves 60% acquisition of Telkom Kenya by UAE-based firm

UKGC credit card ban: Alternatives for Kenyan travelers visiting UK casinos

UKGC credit card ban: Alternatives for Kenyan travelers visiting UK casinos

Cabinet demands investor to refund Sh6.09B that was paid days before elections

Cabinet demands investor to refund Sh6.09B that was paid days before elections

'Hata tabia ni za Iscariot' - KRA's response to job seeker lights up social media

'Hata tabia ni za Iscariot' - KRA's response to job seeker lights up social media

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Serial entrepreneur Njeri Rionge

Njeri Rionge, once among Africa's most successful women, dies [Biography]

President William Ruto on a visit to GCA's floating headquarters in Natherlands

CEO behind world's largest floating office picks Nairobi for mega project

KRA-Signage

'Hata tabia ni za Iscariot' - KRA's response to job seeker lights up social media

President William Ruto during a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on October 3, 2023

Cabinet demands investor to refund Sh6.09B that was paid days before elections