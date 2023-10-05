Capital FM bids farewell to Nairobi CBD after 27 years

After many memorable years at its historic home in Lonrho House, nestled in the heart of Nairobi's bustling Central Business District, Capital FM is preparing to bid farewell to these familiar surroundings.

The station is now gearing up for a fresh and vibrant beginning as it relocates its headquarters to the dynamic Two Rivers Mall.

The momentous relocation on Saturday will mark a historic turning point for Capital FM, an institution deeply rooted in the heart of Nairobi since its inception in 1996, where it has thrived within the walls of Lonrho House along Standard Street.

This strategic move is not merely a change of address; it's a deliberate step towards creating an environment that fosters business excellence and ensures greater accessibility for its cherished audience.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Feisal Baghazal, this transition underscores the station's commitment to evolving with the dynamic media landscape and, above all, fulfilling the aspirations of its loyal listeners.

Capital FM's plans for a smooth transition

Capital FM is poised to continue its legacy of delivering exceptional content, now within the vibrant and promising backdrop of Two Rivers Mall.

“This is a strategic move and we are excited to move to Two Rivers Mall, where we will be broadcasting from,” said Feisal Baghazal.

In preparation for this significant move, Capital FM has left no stone unturned. They have undertaken a meticulous and well-thought-out approach to their migration process, aiming to minimize any disruptions to their esteemed programs.