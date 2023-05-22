The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nairobi & 2 more counties suspected to have received condemned sugar

Denis Mwangi

DCI probes 5 traders from 3 counties over release of condemned sugar

Sugar in a dsih

An investigation into the release of 20,000 bags of condemned sugar that was earmarked for destruction lifted the lid on regions where the sugar is likely to have ended up in the retail market.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are pursuing five traders suspected of handling the condemned sugar.

The traders are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday, May 22, after investigations were concluded.

Some of the likely markets that the sugar is believed to have ended up is; Kawangware, Eastleigh in Nairobi County, Kitengela in Kajiado County and parts of Mombasa County.

Detectives also believe that one of the traders in Nairobi did not disclose the correct amount of sugar that passed through his stores.

In his statement to police, the trader indicated that he brought in 1,640 bags of the condemned sugar in three trailers to his depot.

Police believe the quantity of sugar that passed through the premises and into the retail shops could be higher.

Another of the traders who is based in Mombasa was arrested at JKIA after landing from Dubai.

Immigration Department officers intercepted him at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and found with an interim order for an anticipatory bail of Sh100,000 granted by the High Court in Mombasa through Criminal Miscellaneous Application No. E067/2023, dated May 19.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) took him into custody and escorted him to Kamukunji Police Station, where he will remain until his court appearance on Monday.

Based on the findings, the DCI detectives recommended charging top managers from the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) with various offenses, including abuse of office.

The detectives have also advised that some individuals be treated as witnesses, while others face administrative or internal action.

People handling bags of sugar
People handling bags of sugar Pulse Live Kenya

On May 17, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei announced the suspension of several public officers over the scandal.

Among those suspended are Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd) Bernard Njiraini, the Managing Director of KEBS, and other officials from KEBS, KRA, the National Police Service, and the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA).

