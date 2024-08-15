Details of Sh1.5B bank heist behind the abduction of manger & his father

Later, armed men, believed to be police officers, forcibly entered the residence of his father, Joseph Kimani Machiri, a former Member of County Assembly (MCA) from Murang’a.

CCTV footage captured the moment the armed individuals, dressed in tactical gear, cut off the power supply before entering the home and taking the elder Machiri away.

CCTV footage captured the moment the armed individuals, dressed in tactical gear entered the home of Joseph Kimani Machiri the father of David Machiri Kimani Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

It has now emerged that the incidents are linked to an ongoing investigation into a significant fraud case involving a local bank, where David Machiri Kimani works as a manager.

He is considered a prime suspect in a theft involving approximately Sh1.5 billion (about $10 million) through fraudulent transfers from the bank.

The manager is the person of interest in a scheme where money was withdrawn from the payroll account and sent to multiple accounts in other banks.

Authorities allege that Machiri's credentials were used to process the transactions that occurred in July when he was leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Machiri was first arrested in July when the the heist was reported to the Banking Fraud Unit and later released by the court.

He was then picked up on August 12, the incident which has now hit headlines.

The timing of the abductions, which occurred shortly after the court granted them bail, raises suspicions about the motivations behind the incidents.

CCTV footage captured the moment the armed individuals, dressed in tactical gear entered the home of Joseph Kimani Machiri the father of David Machiri Kimani Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

David Machiri Kimani's lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, has expressed concerns regarding the circumstances of his client's abduction.