Family Bank loses board chairperson 3 weeks after appointment

- He had been with the bank since 2016 and was appointed Chairman just three weeks before his passing
- Mungai was praised for his significant contributions and leadership at Family Bank, where he served as Vice Chairman before being elevated to Chairman
Francis Gitau Mungai's journey with Family Bank began in 1996 when he first supported the bank as both a customer and an architect
Family Bank has announced the tragic passing of its newly appointed Chairman, Architect Francis Gitau Mungai, who died while receiving treatment in the United States.
Mungai, who had been with the bank since 2016, succumbed three weeks after his appointment, leaving a legacy of significant contributions and leadership.
Mungai was not only a pivotal figure in Family Bank but also a respected member of the architectural community.
He had been serving on the Board of Family Bank Limited since 2016 and had taken on the role of Vice Chairman for the past two years. His recent elevation to Chairman was a testament to his dedication and expertise.
During his tenure, he chaired the Board Credit Committee and the Board Human Resources Committee, and he was an active member of the Nominations and Governance Committee.
Additionally, he served as a director of Pesa Pap Digital Ltd, a subsidiary of Family Bank Ltd.
Family Bank has lauded Mungai’s commitment and invaluable contributions to the bank's growth.
His involvement with the bank began in 1996, first as a customer and then as a professional architect.
His extensive experience and insight were instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of the bank.
A statement from Family Bank's Board of Directors and Management expressed deep sorrow at his passing.
"He made invaluable contributions to the growth of the Bank, and he will be missed immensely by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him," read the statement.
Mungai also had a dedication to education was evident in his long tenure as a Senior Lecturer at the University of Nairobi from December 1984 to April 2014.
He focused on architecture and urban design studios, as well as professional practice and management, shaping the minds of future architects.