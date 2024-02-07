The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Features and settings to limit data usage on iPhone, Android

Mzee Asingwire

In an era where smartphone usage is nearly ubiquitous, managing your mobile data effectively is crucial. Limiting your data usage can help save money on mobile data plans, reduce battery consumption, and even improve your device's overall performance.

Limiting your data usage can help save money
Limiting your data usage can help save money

Whether you're trying to avoid exceeding your data cap or simply looking to make the most out of a limited data package, understanding how to control your data consumption is beneficial.

This guide will walk you through simple, actionable steps to manage your data usage on both Android and iOS devices, ensuring you can enjoy your smartphone's features without unnecessary waste or expense.

  1. Enable data saver mode:
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Go to Settings > Network & internet > Data usage.
  • Tap on Data Saver and toggle it on. This mode restricts background data and delays updates and syncs until you're connected to Wi-Fi.

2. Restrict background data for specific apps:

  • Navigate to Settings > Apps & notifications > App info.
  • Select an app and tap mobile data & Wi-Fi. Toggle on Restrict background data to prevent the app from using data in the background.

3. Set Up Data Usage Warnings and Limits:

  • Head to Settings > Network & internet > Data usage.
  • Tap on Billing cycle and you can set the data warning and limit. Adjust these settings to get alerts as you approach your data cap, or to automatically turn off data once the limit is reached.
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Use low data mode:
  • Open Settings > Mobile Data.
  • Tap Mobile Data Options and enable Low Data Mode. This reduces background network usage and can help decrease data consumption.

2. Review and control data usage by individual apps:

  • Go to Settings > Mobile Data.
  • Scroll down to see a list of apps with toggles to control their data access. Turn off mobile data for apps that don't need to be updated constantly.
ADVERTISEMENT

3. Activate Wi-Fi Assist with caution:

  • Within Settings > Mobile Data, scroll to the bottom.
  • Ensure Wi-Fi Assist is used judiciously, as it automatically uses mobile data when Wi-Fi connectivity is poor, potentially increasing data use.
  • Opt for Lite Versions of Apps: Many popular apps offer "lite" versions that are designed for minimal data usage.
  • Download Content Over Wi-Fi: Whenever possible, download videos, music, and podcasts over Wi-Fi to enjoy offline, reducing the need for mobile data.
  • Minimize Streaming Quality on Mobile Data: Adjust app settings to lower video and music streaming quality when not connected to Wi-Fi to save on data.
ADVERTISEMENT

By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can significantly reduce your smartphone's data consumption, keeping your monthly bills in check and ensuring you don't exceed your data plan limits. Regularly reviewing your data usage settings and habits can also help you identify new ways to save data and optimize your smartphone use. Remember, managing your mobile data effectively is not just about avoiding extra charges; it's also about making smarter use of the resources you have available.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

15 things you probably didn’t know about M-PESA

15 things you probably didn’t know about M-PESA

Features and settings to limit data usage on iPhone, Android

Features and settings to limit data usage on iPhone, Android

Kenya to manufacture transformers after deal with Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Kenya to manufacture transformers after deal with Toyota Tsusho Corporation

World Bank president denies cover-up allegations in Kenya

World Bank president denies cover-up allegations in Kenya

Dennis Ombachi to hand over Tik Tok Top Creator crown in South Africa

Dennis Ombachi to hand over Tik Tok Top Creator crown in South Africa

Redmi Note 13 Series launch countdown: Xiaomi unleashes iconic innovation with giveaways

Redmi Note 13 Series launch countdown: Xiaomi unleashes iconic innovation with giveaways

UoN students directed to pay for meals via eCitizen

UoN students directed to pay for meals via eCitizen

10 most corrupt African countries heading into 2024

10 most corrupt African countries heading into 2024

Kenyan banks quote favorable rates as the shilling strengthens against the US dollar

Kenyan banks quote favorable rates as the shilling strengthens against the US dollar

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during a meeting with the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation Qu Dongyu, in Rome, Italy

Ruto gives new timelines for $2 billion Eurobond repayment

Whiskey River Lounge and Grill

Popular Kiambu Road club Whiskey River announces closure after 6 years

Africa Tech Summit Nairobi, 2023

Nairobi to host 1,000 delegates leaders, investors, & startups for Africa Tech Summit

A Naivas supermarket branch

Siblings clash over control of Naivas supermarket empire