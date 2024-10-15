The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Germany to forgive Sh8.4 billion loan owed by Kenya on one condition

Denis Mwangi

Germany has agreed to cancel a Sh8.4 billion loan owed by Kenya, but there's a catch.

National Treasury CS John Mbadi
National Treasury CS John Mbadi

Germany is committed to waive a €60 million (Sh8.4 billion) loan owed by Kenya.

Recommended articles

However, the waiver comes with a stipulation: Kenya must redirect these funds toward climate action projects.

This agreement, known as a debt-for-climate swap, is part of Germany’s broader initiative to address climate change while alleviating the financial burdens of partner nations.

The deal is outlined in the National Treasury's Annual Borrowing Plan for the Financial Year 2024/25.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In 2024, Germany also participated in a debt swap program, converting €60 million for similar development purposes," the document reads.

National Treasury CS John Mbadi speaking at KICC on September 9, 2024
National Treasury CS John Mbadi speaking at KICC on September 9, 2024 National Treasury CS John Mbadi speaking at KICC on September 9, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The waiver will not only ease Kenya's financial obligations but also funnel crucial resources into renewable energy and sustainable agriculture, with a special focus on climate resilience projects.

Under the agreement, Kenya will allocate the equivalent of €60 million over several years to fund projects aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change.

The success of these projects will determine the extent to which Germany cancels the outstanding debt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the anticipated projects include improving rural infrastructure to enhance farmers' access to markets and supporting youth employment in climate-resilient sectors.

The debt-for-climate swap aligns with both Kenya’s and Germany’s goals of advancing sustainability and reducing carbon footprints.

The €60 million (Sh8.4 billion) from the debt-for-climate swap between Germany and Kenya will be invested in various climate action projects.

READ: Treasury data shows a sharp decline in money supply growth rate

ADVERTISEMENT
The National Treasury offices
The National Treasury offices Pulse Live Kenya

A significant portion of the funds, €31 million (4.4 billion) will go toward the development of the Bogoria-Silali Block geothermal field.

This project is crucial for expanding Kenya's renewable energy capacity and stabilising the national power grid.

The balance of the funds will also be directed toward climate resilience projects in agriculture, particularly to increase food security and support youth employment in rural areas of western Kenya.

For example, improving rural road infrastructure will provide better access for farmers to markets, reducing post-harvest losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

This arrangement represents a win-win situation: Kenya gets to reduce its debt while contributing to global climate efforts, and Germany strengthens its ties with the East African nation while advancing its own climate agenda.

The first country to waive its loan to Kenya in a debt swap program was Italy in 2006.

The program converted bilateral debt owed by Kenya to Italy into financial resources to implement development projects for a total amount of €44 million which was approximately Sh4.4 billion at the time, over a period of ten years.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Germany to forgive Sh8.4 billion loan owed by Kenya on one condition

Germany to forgive Sh8.4 billion loan owed by Kenya on one condition

EPRA announces reduced fuel prices for October - November

EPRA announces reduced fuel prices for October - November

From U.S. Army to app developer: Charles Thuo and his unique solution for importers

From U.S. Army to app developer: Charles Thuo and his unique solution for importers

CBK approves launch of JPMorgan Chase office in Kenya

CBK approves launch of JPMorgan Chase office in Kenya

Staying sharp while growing wide: How Flutterwave handles expansion

Staying sharp while growing wide: How Flutterwave handles expansion

Bavaria Smalt partners with Eliud Kipchoge to launch new malt-based soft drink

Bavaria Smalt partners with Eliud Kipchoge to launch new malt-based soft drink

How much you’ll pay in taxes when importing a vehicle worth Sh2.3M into Kenya

How much you’ll pay in taxes when importing a vehicle worth Sh2.3M into Kenya

Ratan Tata's profile: Acquiring Magadi Soda, piloting business jet & donating 65% earnings

Ratan Tata's profile: Acquiring Magadi Soda, piloting business jet & donating 65% earnings

KRA to monitor M-Pesa paybills for tax evasion with new ETR system

KRA to monitor M-Pesa paybills for tax evasion with new ETR system

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sugar in supermarket shelves

Gov't tightens grip on sugar packers with new rules

Bavaria Smalt partners with Eliud Kipchoge to launch new malt-based soft drink

Bavaria Smalt partners with Eliud Kipchoge to launch new malt-based soft drink

Apexloads founder Charles Thuo recently retired from service as a Combat Engineer in the United States Army

From U.S. Army to app developer: Charles Thuo and his unique solution for importers

Staying sharp while growing wide: How Flutterwave handles expansion

Staying sharp while growing wide: How Flutterwave handles expansion