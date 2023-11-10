The sports category has moved to a new website.

Here's why gas cylinders come with a net

Oghenerume Progress

Have you ever wondered why your gas cylinder comes with a net around it?

Gas cylinder [Ghanaweb]

One peculiar thing about them is the net around it. If you are wondering, here's why your gas cylinder comes with a net.

One of the primary functions of the safety net on gas cylinders is to maintain stability during transportation and storage. It is important to note that gas cylinders are pressurised containers, and any sudden movement or impact can lead to accidents, leakage, or even explosions.

This is where the safety nets come in. It acts as a cushion, absorbing shocks and preventing direct contact between the cylinder and potentially hazardous surfaces. This helps to significantly reduce the risk of accidents, safeguarding both the consumers and the surroundings.

The net around gas cylinders also protects them from physical damage. Gas cylinders are often subjected to rough handling during transit. Without adequate protection, these cylinders are susceptible to physical damage such as dents, scratches, or punctures.

Even minor damages can compromise the structural integrity of the cylinder, making it vulnerable to leaks or ruptures. The safety net acts as a protective barrier, shielding the cylinder from external forces and minimising the chances of physical damage.

With the safety net, the gas inside remains secure, maintaining the overall safety of the cylinder.

Gas cylinders are typically made from materials like steel or aluminium, which are prone to corrosion when exposed to moisture or harsh environmental conditions. Corrosion weakens the cylinder's structure, making it susceptible to leaks.

The safety net, made from non-corrosive materials, acts as a barrier, shielding the cylinder from moisture and other corrosive elements. By preventing corrosion, the safety net extends the lifespan of the cylinder and maintains its integrity, ensuring the safe storage and usage of gas.

Basically, safety nets on gas cylinders is not just a matter of convenience; it is a vital safety measure as these nets play a role in ensuring stability, protecting against physical damage and corrosion, and providing essential information to consumers.

