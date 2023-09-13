How my smokie business is thriving, even with inflation

I embarked on a journey as a budding entrepreneur shortly after completing a brief internship, I found myself brimming with possibilities.

Armed with a vision and a smokie trolley, I set out on a path that would help me earn a livelihood while honing my entrepreneurial skills.

Little did I anticipate that my ambitions would soon be met with the economic challenge of inflation, setting the stage for an unexpected ally.

Pursuing entrepreneurship as a means of earning income

But before I reveal who came to my aid, let me take you back to how I arrived at this point.

After completing my internship at a city-based company, I found myself without a job but full of ideas.

Out of the dozens of young people who interned at the same time, only two were retained by the firm, leaving the rest of us to figure out our next steps.

Like many desperate job seekers, I had submitted applications to every potential employer's email.

Despite gaining valuable insights from the corporate world during my internship, my passion for entrepreneurship burned even brighter. Gradually, the idea of serving up mouthwatering smokies and boiled eggs began to take shape.

I envisioned my roadside stand becoming a haven for those seeking a delicious and quick bite, realising that this was the start of something extraordinary.

Savings were part of startup capital

Using the savings I had accumulated from the stipends, I ventured into the business world. It was a risky endeavour, considering my limited capital and other financial responsibilities.

Rainy and cold days proved to be advantageous, as I could easily sell double the usual amount. However, scorching hot days posed their own challenges. I often had to stay late into the night to ensure I didn't return home with excess stock.

Six months into the hustle, the impact of inflation began to manifest. Prices surged, and the cost of ingredients and daily living expenses gradually increased.

Navigating a business amidst such economic turmoil was undeniably challenging. Nevertheless, my spirit remained unbroken, and my determination unwavering; I was on a mission to leave my mark.

Boost Ya Biashara, the blessing I needed

Amidst my growing concerns, I stumbled upon a solution that would change the course of my business – Safaricom's Boost Ya Biashara.

It is more than just a feature; it is a lifeline thoughtfully integrated into my Lipa na MPESA buy goods service and MPESA till. It ensures I can continue to acquire more stock even when funds are low, transforming my financial constraints into opportunities for growth.

With Boost ya Biashara, I dare to dream bigger. With such flexibility right on my phone, I can envision expanding my menu to attract more customers, all while knowing that my financial safety net is secure.

As the sun sets on another bustling day, I stand by my trolley with a heart filled with gratitude. Boost ya Biashara is more than just a financial tool; it’s a partner that has safeguarded my dreams against the turbulent winds of inflation. It transformed my narrative from one of struggle into one of determination and innovation.

