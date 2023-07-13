Billionaire David Langat's empire including over 9 firms, hotels, malls, & farms

The tycoon, popularly known as DL, has made his fortune running his empire from Mombasa and has largely kept off the limelight.

He is a close associate of President William Ruto and even took part in the dowry negotiations for his daughter June Ruto. Langat also reportedly financed Ruto’s political career.

Below is a glimpse of David Langat’s business empire

ADVERTISEMENT

Agribusiness

DL Teas

DL Group has invested in land acquisition and growth of purple tea, research and development, and factory designs.

DL Teas has a production capacity of about 11,000 tonnes per year making DL Teas to be among the leading tea producers in Africa.

DL Farms

ADVERTISEMENT

DL Farms is pasture-based, beyond the organic farm. The farm consists of 1,000 acres under crop and 500 acres under livestock.

President William Ruto with billionaire David Langat in the U.S. Pulse Live Kenya

Special Economic Zones

Africa Economic Zones Ltd (AEZ) owns a 700 Acre industrial complex located in Eldoret.

This Sh200 million SEZ is expected to house numerous industries including Agro-processing, energy-related manufacturing, machinery manufacturing and assembly, heavy engineering, construction materials, electronics, ICT, chemical industries, pharmaceutical industries, R&D facilities, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Real Estate

Nyali Centre

Nyali Centre is considered the coastal city’s premier shopping mall, it is a hub of business and social activity at the coast.

Nyali Centre Pulse Live Kenya

Olympia City (proposed)

ADVERTISEMENT

Olympia city is a proposed development in the Special Economic Zone in Eldoret. It is expected to house hotels, a shopping mall, local and international schools, entertainment and recreational areas, a state-of-the-art hospital, modern hotels and up to 4,000 residential units.

Ravine City (Proposed)

This is another one of DL Group’s premier real estate projects that seeks to establish a city where homes, businesses and industries will thrive.

Villas in Karen

The DL Group is constructing luxurious villas in Karen, one of Nairobi's most exclusive, rustic and urbane residential estates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thika Road Apartments

In an expansion of its residential real estate, the DL Group has constructed modern apartments in along Thika Road targeting middle-income earners.

Hospitality

Sunrise Resort Hotel, Spa & Apartments

This hotel is located at Nyali’s serene neighbourhood with scenic views of the Indian Ocean.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pearl Hotel, Eldoret

The hotel is located in Kapsoya, which is less than four kilometres from Eldoret Town.

Kitengela Hotel

The Kitengela Hotel is located 30km from Nairobi and 130 km from the Tanzania border.

Energy

ADVERTISEMENT

Solar Power

The DL Group is currently engaged in an ongoing 94 MW Project with an investment of USD170 Million (Sh24 billion).

Once complete, this will be the largest solar plant in East and Central Africa, covering an area spanning hundreds of Acres.

Kesses 1 PV solar project Pulse Live Kenya

Geothermal

ADVERTISEMENT

The DL Group is developing a Geothermal plant in Western Kenya.

Investment & Trading

Magal Security Systems

The DL Group has also partnered with Magal security system of Israel in providing Design, installation and maintenance of Integrated Security Systems in East Africa.

DL Furniture

ADVERTISEMENT

The DL Group has also invested in furniture and assessors from office to home furniture.

Firefox

This business deals in fire fighting equipment, supply and installations.

Niconat Insurance