The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Billionaire David Langat's empire including over 9 firms, hotels, malls, & farms

Denis Mwangi

David Langat is President Ruto's close associate and even took part in the dowry negotiations for his daughter June Ruto. Langat also reportedly financed Ruto’s political career.

President William Ruto with billionaire David Langat
President William Ruto with billionaire David Langat

David Langat is the chairman and founder of DL Group of Companies and has built a diversified business empire.

Recommended articles

The tycoon, popularly known as DL, has made his fortune running his empire from Mombasa and has largely kept off the limelight.

He is a close associate of President William Ruto and even took part in the dowry negotiations for his daughter June Ruto. Langat also reportedly financed Ruto’s political career.

Below is a glimpse of David Langat’s business empire

ADVERTISEMENT

DL Teas

DL Group has invested in land acquisition and growth of purple tea, research and development, and factory designs.

DL Teas has a production capacity of about 11,000 tonnes per year making DL Teas to be among the leading tea producers in Africa.

DL Farms

ADVERTISEMENT

DL Farms is pasture-based, beyond the organic farm. The farm consists of 1,000 acres under crop and 500 acres under livestock.

President William Ruto with billionaire David Langat in the U.S.
President William Ruto with billionaire David Langat in the U.S. President William Ruto with billionaire David Langat in the U.S. Pulse Live Kenya

Africa Economic Zones Ltd (AEZ) owns a 700 Acre industrial complex located in Eldoret.

This Sh200 million SEZ is expected to house numerous industries including Agro-processing, energy-related manufacturing, machinery manufacturing and assembly, heavy engineering, construction materials, electronics, ICT, chemical industries, pharmaceutical industries, R&D facilities, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyali Centre

Nyali Centre is considered the coastal city’s premier shopping mall, it is a hub of business and social activity at the coast.

Nyali Centre
Nyali Centre Nyali Centre Pulse Live Kenya

Olympia City (proposed)

ADVERTISEMENT

Olympia city is a proposed development in the Special Economic Zone in Eldoret. It is expected to house hotels, a shopping mall, local and international schools, entertainment and recreational areas, a state-of-the-art hospital, modern hotels and up to 4,000 residential units.

Ravine City (Proposed)

This is another one of DL Group’s premier real estate projects that seeks to establish a city where homes, businesses and industries will thrive.

Villas in Karen

The DL Group is constructing luxurious villas in Karen, one of Nairobi's most exclusive, rustic and urbane residential estates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thika Road Apartments

In an expansion of its residential real estate, the DL Group has constructed modern apartments in along Thika Road targeting middle-income earners.

Sunrise Resort Hotel, Spa & Apartments

This hotel is located at Nyali’s serene neighbourhood with scenic views of the Indian Ocean.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pearl Hotel, Eldoret

The hotel is located in Kapsoya, which is less than four kilometres from Eldoret Town.

Kitengela Hotel

The Kitengela Hotel is located 30km from Nairobi and 130 km from the Tanzania border.

ADVERTISEMENT

Solar Power

The DL Group is currently engaged in an ongoing 94 MW Project with an investment of USD170 Million (Sh24 billion).

Once complete, this will be the largest solar plant in East and Central Africa, covering an area spanning hundreds of Acres.

Kesses 1 PV solar project
Kesses 1 PV solar project Kesses 1 PV solar project Pulse Live Kenya

Geothermal

ADVERTISEMENT

The DL Group is developing a Geothermal plant in Western Kenya.

Magal Security Systems

The DL Group has also partnered with Magal security system of Israel in providing Design, installation and maintenance of Integrated Security Systems in East Africa.

DL Furniture

ADVERTISEMENT

The DL Group has also invested in furniture and assessors from office to home furniture.

Firefox

This business deals in fire fighting equipment, supply and installations.

Niconat Insurance

The company provides insurance products and services for commercial and personal line clientele.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

See the allegations that left Mozambique's ex-finance minister at the mercy of a US court

See the allegations that left Mozambique's ex-finance minister at the mercy of a US court

Despite significant economic limitations, Senegal is expected to grow economically

Despite significant economic limitations, Senegal is expected to grow economically

Egypt sells $1.9 billion worth of state assets to ease the pressure on its economy

Egypt sells $1.9 billion worth of state assets to ease the pressure on its economy

Billionaire David Langat's empire including over 9 firms, hotels, malls, & farms

Billionaire David Langat's empire including over 9 firms, hotels, malls, & farms

The Nigerian government claims to have 33% of all of Africa’s gas reserves

The Nigerian government claims to have 33% of all of Africa’s gas reserves

CS Chirchir’s Dubai trip yields deal for cheaper fuel in Kenya

CS Chirchir’s Dubai trip yields deal for cheaper fuel in Kenya

30 Saudi companies worth Sh140 trillion plan investments in Kenya

30 Saudi companies worth Sh140 trillion plan investments in Kenya

Apple is set to change its pricing system in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Egypt

Apple is set to change its pricing system in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Egypt

Zimbabwe's lithium market expands with Chinese investment worth $1 billion

Zimbabwe's lithium market expands with Chinese investment worth $1 billion

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Naivas supermarket branch

Billions Naivas founders will pocket to relinquish majority shareholding

Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria with his Saudi counterpart Khalid Al Falih at the Kenya - Saudi Business Forum in Nairobi on July 12, 2023.

30 Saudi companies worth Sh140 trillion plan investments in Kenya

Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir

CS Chirchir’s Dubai trip yields deal for cheaper fuel in Kenya

Renovated Uhuru Park

How much you will spend shooting music videos & preaching at renovated Uhuru Park