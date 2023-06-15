The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenya Railways indefinitely suspends Nairobi - Nanyuki midweek passenger train

Denis Mwangi

Kenya Railways asked passengers who rely on the midweek service to make alternative travel arrangements

Kenya Railways passenger train
Kenya Railways passenger train

Kenya Railways announced on June 15, 2023, that the midweek passenger service between Nairobi and Nanyuki will be temporarily suspended.

According to a statement by Kenya Railways management, the passenger service train will be indefinitely suspended from June 21, 2023, until further notice.

This decision was made to address certain operational requirements and improve the overall efficiency of the service.

Kenya Railways, the state-owned corporation responsible for managing the country's railway network, assured the public that the weekend train trips will continue as scheduled.

Passengers disembark from the train that arrived from Nairobi at the Kisumu railway station, on December 17, 2021. - Kenya railways resumed commuter services between Nairobi and Kisumu after it being non-operational for more than 10 years. (Photo by BRIAN ONGORO/AFP via Getty Images)
Passengers disembark from the train that arrived from Nairobi at the Kisumu railway station, on December 17, 2021. - Kenya railways resumed commuter services between Nairobi and Kisumu after it being non-operational for more than 10 years. (Photo by BRIAN ONGORO/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Passengers can still enjoy the convenience of travelling between Nairobi and Nanyuki on weekends.

The train will depart for Nanyuki every Friday at 9:00 am and return every Sunday at 9:00 am.

These weekend trips will remain unaffected by the temporary suspension of the midweek service.

The decision to suspend the midweek passenger service is part of Kenya Railways' ongoing efforts to enhance its operations and provide an improved service experience for passengers.

Kenya Railways is on ambitious plan to grow commuter numbers from the current 300,000 passengers monthly in Nairobi to two million over the next two years.
Kenya Railways is on ambitious plan to grow commuter numbers from the current 300,000 passengers monthly in Nairobi to two million over the next two years. Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Railways asked passengers who rely on the midweek service to make alternative travel arrangements during this temporary suspension.

The corporation said it is aware of the inconvenience this may cause and apologized for any disruption to passengers' plans.

Kenya Railways indefinitely suspends Nairobi - Nanyuki midweek passenger train

