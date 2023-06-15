Kenya Railways indefinitely suspends Nairobi - Nanyuki midweek passenger train

According to a statement by Kenya Railways management, the passenger service train will be indefinitely suspended from June 21, 2023, until further notice.

This decision was made to address certain operational requirements and improve the overall efficiency of the service.

Kenya Railways, the state-owned corporation responsible for managing the country's railway network, assured the public that the weekend train trips will continue as scheduled.

Passengers can still enjoy the convenience of travelling between Nairobi and Nanyuki on weekends.

The train will depart for Nanyuki every Friday at 9:00 am and return every Sunday at 9:00 am.

These weekend trips will remain unaffected by the temporary suspension of the midweek service.

The decision to suspend the midweek passenger service is part of Kenya Railways' ongoing efforts to enhance its operations and provide an improved service experience for passengers.

Kenya Railways asked passengers who rely on the midweek service to make alternative travel arrangements during this temporary suspension.