The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

KRA swiftly responds as Kenyans share tax avoidance tactics

Lynet Okumu

KRA's surprise reaction after Kenyans listed tax avoidance tricks

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga
KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga

In a digital age where information spreads like wildfire, a simple social media post can ignite discussions on a broad spectrum of topics.

Recommended articles

One such post by a Kenyan Twitter user, @polo_kimanii, on October 26 set the stage for a debate on tax avoidance.

His claim that there are legal loopholes allowing individuals to evade taxes sparked a wave of responses from netizens, prompting a reaction from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

KRA-Signage
KRA-Signage KRA-Signage Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Reasons KRA blames government for missing revenue targets by Sh79 billion

@polo_kimanii's Twitter post raised eyebrows when he invited his followers to share their knowledge of tax avoidance tricks, asserting that these practices were not illegal.

He argued that Kenya's constitution contains certain ambiguities that many people are unaware of, providing opportunities for individuals to legally evade taxes.

He cited Article 13.2 of the Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Act, which states that individuals with disabilities are entitled to tax exemption from KRA.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to his suggestion, if someone has a PWD relative who is not engaged in any income-generating activity, they could open a business in the relative's name. This way, the business owner could enjoy tax benefits, while the relative receives financial support.

READ: KRA promises to help the informal sector uphold compliance, tap industry tax base

The post quickly gained traction, and other netizens joined the conversation by sharing their perceived tax avoidance methods.

Here are some of the tax avoidance tricks X users shared

ADVERTISEMENT

Eddy Rhodium Pay yourself as director salaries in the form of expenses. Eg, purchase your vehicle register under the company. Make a separate company that offers services to your company. E.g. Hr. services to yourself from the HR department. Withholding is cheap. Do illegal business with gava.

Man U Diehard Another way to legally avoid tax. Did you know any payments under 24K are exempted from withholding tax? So kama uko na client na umemlipisha let's say 50K. Just split the 50K into say 3 times and invoice the client under different job subjects

Two N word Niliona wahindi wanabuy land wanajenga then wanna register company ya kurent hizo nyumba, then anarent hiyo warehouse for his business, then kila mwezi anajipa rent,huwa wanamake sure expenses ziko juu,hadi wanaleta garbage from mosque ndio ikuwe collected under the company, expenses zako zikikuwa mob tax inashuka. Kulipa wafanyakazi in cash ni another way ya kucontrol damage pia.

KRA headquarters in Times Towers Nairobi
KRA headquarters in Times Towers Nairobi KRA headquarters in Times Towers Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: New KRA plan looks to block businesses from ditching Lipa Na M-Pesa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenya Revenue Authority could not remain a passive observer as this tax debate unfolded.

In response to the initial tweet, KRA expressed its astonishment and disapproval with a GIF featuring American media personality Steve Harvey.

The government agency was taken aback by the online conversation, and this reaction signaled its disbelief at the willingness of some Kenyans to engage in tax avoidance practices.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KRA swiftly responds as Kenyans share tax avoidance tactics

KRA swiftly responds as Kenyans share tax avoidance tactics

Kenya’s debt to the World Bank surpasses Ksh1.5 trillion

Kenya’s debt to the World Bank surpasses Ksh1.5 trillion

China issues security advisory to nationals in Kenya over global hot issues

China issues security advisory to nationals in Kenya over global hot issues

Meet 7 Kenyan tech founders awarded $70,000 funding for their innovative startups

Meet 7 Kenyan tech founders awarded $70,000 funding for their innovative startups

Nike commissions Kipchoge bronze statue at its HQ & renames facility after him

Nike commissions Kipchoge bronze statue at its HQ & renames facility after him

Airtel Money adjusts fees & transaction limits, what you need to know

Airtel Money adjusts fees & transaction limits, what you need to know

2023 Toyota Crown review & specs

2023 Toyota Crown review & specs

Ghana sends its vital seeds to the Arctic Circle 'doomsday vault'

Ghana sends its vital seeds to the Arctic Circle 'doomsday vault'

NCBA highlights importance of sports & business at Pulse Influencer Awards

NCBA highlights importance of sports & business at Pulse Influencer Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Clifford Machoka

Clifford Machoka quits Nation Media for greener pastures at Coca-Cola

Bolt cab [Image: Bolt Instagram]

Bolt suspends driver over indecent exposure

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua walks along Humphrey Kariuki and MP Ndindi Nyoro during a past event

Gov't investment advisor Humphrey Kariuki on why Kenya lags behind

Nancy Onyango, the outgoing Director of the Office of Internal Audit and Inspection (OIA) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

IMF Director Nancy Onyango leaves after 6 years