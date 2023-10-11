The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

President Ruto trademarks 'mambo ni matatu' phrase

Denis Mwangi

You will now have to ask President Ruto for permission to use his "mambo ni matatu" phrase for commercial purposes

President William Ruto addressed the official opening of the Heads of State Session of the Africa Climate Summit held at KICC, Nairobi on September 5, 2023
President William Ruto addressed the official opening of the Heads of State Session of the Africa Climate Summit held at KICC, Nairobi on September 5, 2023

President William Ruto has trademarked the popular phrase “mambo ni matatu”.

Recommended articles

According to documents from the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI), the trademark application was filed by lawyer Adrian Kamotho.

KIPI is mandated to administer industrial property rights under the Industrial Property and Trade Marks Acts in Kenya.

This means, that anyone intending to use the phrase in its original form or alterations such as “Mambo ni 3” or “mambo ni mangapi” + three human fingers, must seek President Ruto’s permission.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto trademarks 'mambo ni matatu' phrase
President William Ruto trademarks 'mambo ni matatu' phrase President Ruto trademarks 'mambo ni matatu' phrase Pulse Live Kenya

This is a blow to Kenyans who had taken to the popular phrase and used it to sell merchandise.

President Ruto’s first reference to 'mambo ni matatu’ phrase was during a tour of the Western region, where the head of state warned corrupt people.

He also repeated the phrase during the Africa Climate Summit where he advocated for a fair global financing model that was not discriminatory against Africans.

Earlier in the year, Ruto’s deputy, Rigathi Gachagua secured a trademark for his Riggy G nickname.

ADVERTISEMENT

DP Gachagua applied for a trademark for "Riggy G" with the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI).

The application was accepted, and he was granted the trademark on May 7, 2023.

This means that he now has the exclusive right to use the nickname in connection with the goods and services specified in the trademark application.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with Mike Njenga on June 12, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with Mike Njenga on June 12, 2023 Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with Mike Njenga on June 12, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua trademarked his nickname to protect his exclusive right to use it and prevent others from using it without his permission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trademarking his nickname also helps to build his personal brand and protect his reputation.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

President Ruto trademarks 'mambo ni matatu' phrase

President Ruto trademarks 'mambo ni matatu' phrase

4 reasons Kenyan PSVs are moving to buses with extra rear tyres

4 reasons Kenyan PSVs are moving to buses with extra rear tyres

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 ceremonies achieve record attendance, deliver over 2.7 million votes

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 ceremonies achieve record attendance, deliver over 2.7 million votes

Kenya's Ruto, AfDB's Adesina say Africa needs debt repayment pause to tackle climate extremes

Kenya's Ruto, AfDB's Adesina say Africa needs debt repayment pause to tackle climate extremes

Kenya has received $17 million in five years for peacekeeping in Somalia

Kenya has received $17 million in five years for peacekeeping in Somalia

Top 10 most innovative African economies in 2023

Top 10 most innovative African economies in 2023

iPhone Street Kenya scandal: Jaguar responds to his firm's controversy

iPhone Street Kenya scandal: Jaguar responds to his firm's controversy

Capital FM bids farewell to Nairobi CBD after 27 years

Capital FM bids farewell to Nairobi CBD after 27 years

Safaricom announces closure of all Nairobi CBD shops for a day

Safaricom announces closure of all Nairobi CBD shops for a day

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio studio

Capital FM bids farewell to Nairobi CBD after 27 years

Communications Authority of Kenya has responded to Safaricom's lawsuit, says it may further cut interconnect rates

Safaricom announces closure of all Nairobi CBD shops for a day

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u signing a Sh400 billion loan with the AfriExim bank at State House on May 2, 2023

Gov't approves 60% acquisition of Telkom Kenya by UAE-based firm

President William Ruto during a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on October 3, 2023

Cabinet demands investor to refund Sh6.09B that was paid days before elections