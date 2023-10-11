According to documents from the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI), the trademark application was filed by lawyer Adrian Kamotho.

KIPI is mandated to administer industrial property rights under the Industrial Property and Trade Marks Acts in Kenya.

This means, that anyone intending to use the phrase in its original form or alterations such as “Mambo ni 3” or “mambo ni mangapi” + three human fingers, must seek President Ruto’s permission.

President Ruto trademarks 'mambo ni matatu' phrase Pulse Live Kenya

This is a blow to Kenyans who had taken to the popular phrase and used it to sell merchandise.

President Ruto’s first reference to 'mambo ni matatu’ phrase was during a tour of the Western region, where the head of state warned corrupt people.

He also repeated the phrase during the Africa Climate Summit where he advocated for a fair global financing model that was not discriminatory against Africans.

Earlier in the year, Ruto’s deputy, Rigathi Gachagua secured a trademark for his Riggy G nickname.

DP Gachagua applied for a trademark for "Riggy G" with the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI).

The application was accepted, and he was granted the trademark on May 7, 2023.

This means that he now has the exclusive right to use the nickname in connection with the goods and services specified in the trademark application.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with Mike Njenga on June 12, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua trademarked his nickname to protect his exclusive right to use it and prevent others from using it without his permission.

