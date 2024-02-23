Pulse statement regarding an event mistakenly attributed to the organisation

Pulse Kenya is being mentioned here because of the similarity in the names of both organizations. We would like to make it clear that we were not involved in any way with the event in question.

We are a separate entity with our own distinct brand, ownership, and values. The event hosted by the competitor is in no way affiliated with Pulse Kenya - Ringier Kenya.

Pulse Kenya remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, quality, and professionalism in all our endeavors and relationships.

We would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm our dedication to providing engaging and relevant digital content to our audience across Kenya. Pulse Kenya prides itself on fostering positive connections within our community.

We will continue to focus on delivering exceptional content and experiences to our audience, while maintaining transparency and clarity in all our communications.