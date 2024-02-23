The sports category has moved to a new website.

Pulse statement regarding an event mistakenly attributed to the organisation

Pulse Kenya would like to address some confusion regarding a recent event that has been mistakenly attributed to our organisation.

It has come to our attention that a separate organisation with whom we are not affiliated, has come under criticism for an incident relating to an award show.

Pulse Kenya is being mentioned here because of the similarity in the names of both organizations. We would like to make it clear that we were not involved in any way with the event in question.

We are a separate entity with our own distinct brand, ownership, and values. The event hosted by the competitor is in no way affiliated with Pulse Kenya - Ringier Kenya.

Pulse Kenya remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, quality, and professionalism in all our endeavors and relationships.

We would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm our dedication to providing engaging and relevant digital content to our audience across Kenya. Pulse Kenya prides itself on fostering positive connections within our community.

We will continue to focus on delivering exceptional content and experiences to our audience, while maintaining transparency and clarity in all our communications.

For more information, updates and enquiries, please email hello@pulse.africa. To learn more about Pulse Kenya, please visit www.pulselive.co.ke.

