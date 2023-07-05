Kenyan inventor Richard Turere wins Sh3M in global invention competition

Turere, 22, gained recognition for his innovative light system designed to protect livestock and wildlife from predators, particularly lions, without causing harm to the protected wildlife species.

Turere's invention, known as 'Lion Lights', utilizes sequences of flashing lights mounted on fences to visually replicate human presence and deter lions from approaching livestock.

Using changing sequences of flashing lights mounted on fences, the patterns produced by Lion Lights are disturbing to lions and deter them from hunting livestock in a home.

The system aims to safeguard the livelihoods of Maasai herders, who face significant challenges from lion attacks on their livestock.

Richard Turere Pulse Live Kenya

Turere's Lion Lights invention used in Tanzania, Botswana, Namibia, Argentina, India

Speaking after clinching the award, Turere expressed his determination to make a difference despite his young age.

"Today, my team and I might seem too young for people to take us seriously. But we are going to compel them to believe in us through our achievements, and recognition like the Young Inventors Prize is part of that journey," Turere said

Turere received Sh3 million while the second and third-placed finalists received Sh1.5 million and Sh766,000 respectively.

The European Patent Office established the Young Inventors Prize to inspire young innovators under the age of 30 who develop technological solutions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Richard Turere Pulse Live Kenya

Turere's success has not been limited to his homeland. His invention has garnered international attention and has been implemented in various countries, including Tanzania, Botswana, Namibia, Argentina, and India.