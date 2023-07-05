The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenyan inventor Richard Turere wins Sh3M in global invention competition

Amos Robi

At just 22 years old, Turere's invention won the award in Europe, beating two other entries in the finals.

Richard Turere
Richard Turere

Kenyan inventor Richard Turere, has emerged as the winner of the Young Inventor Prize at the prestigious European Inventor Award 2023.

Turere, 22, gained recognition for his innovative light system designed to protect livestock and wildlife from predators, particularly lions, without causing harm to the protected wildlife species.

Turere's invention, known as 'Lion Lights', utilizes sequences of flashing lights mounted on fences to visually replicate human presence and deter lions from approaching livestock.

Using changing sequences of flashing lights mounted on fences, the patterns produced by Lion Lights are disturbing to lions and deter them from hunting livestock in a home.

The system aims to safeguard the livelihoods of Maasai herders, who face significant challenges from lion attacks on their livestock.

Richard Turere
Richard Turere Richard Turere Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Isiolo filmmaker bags 2 awards in U.S. Competition

Speaking after clinching the award, Turere expressed his determination to make a difference despite his young age.

"Today, my team and I might seem too young for people to take us seriously. But we are going to compel them to believe in us through our achievements, and recognition like the Young Inventors Prize is part of that journey," Turere said

Turere received Sh3 million while the second and third-placed finalists received Sh1.5 million and Sh766,000 respectively.

The European Patent Office established the Young Inventors Prize to inspire young innovators under the age of 30 who develop technological solutions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Richard Turere
Richard Turere Richard Turere Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyan singer wins Sh3M in US songwriting competition

Turere's success has not been limited to his homeland. His invention has garnered international attention and has been implemented in various countries, including Tanzania, Botswana, Namibia, Argentina, and India.

The Lion Lights system has proven effective in deterring not only lions but also other predator species such as hyenas, leopards, and cheetahs.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

