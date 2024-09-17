The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Sh1 airtime now purchasable on M-Pesa after Safaricom changes

Amos Robi

Safaricom is expected to see increased revenue with the new move

A person scrolling through the MPESA menu
A person scrolling through the MPESA menu
  • The update is expected to provide more flexibility for users and expand the accessibility of Safaricom’s services to a wider audience
  • The new minimum will be beneficial for users with small amounts of money in their M-Pesa accounts, especially those in remote areas or with irregular income streams
  • The change is likely to boost customer satisfaction, increase transaction volumes, and lead to an uptick in M-Pesa usage among low-income earners

Recommended articles

Safaricom has announced a significant change to its M-Pesa airtime purchase offering. As of Monday, customers can now buy airtime for as little as Sh1, down from the previous minimum of Sh5.

This update is expected to provide more flexibility for users and expand the accessibility of Safaricom’s services to a wider audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Safaricom, this development was part of its ongoing efforts to enhance convenience for its customers. The company had sent messages to users informing them of the change.

"Hata shilingi ni pesa! Sasa unaweza kununua Safaricom airtime ya kuanzia shilingi moja ukitumia M-Pesa. Angalia M-Pesa balance yako na ujaribu kununua leo," read the update.

A person usimg a phone
A person usimg a phone Passengers can now pay fares through Mpesa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Safaricom introduces new changes to reverse call service

ADVERTISEMENT

This change is particularly beneficial to users who may only have small amounts of money in their M-Pesa accounts.

With the new minimum of Sh1, customers will no longer be forced to accumulate at least Sh5 before they can purchase airtime.

The flexibility will be especially useful for people in remote areas or those with irregular income streams, ensuring they remain connected even when they have minimal funds.

Moreover, users will also be able to purchase exact amounts of airtime for specific purposes, ensuring they only buy what they need.

For Safaricom, this move not only boosts customer satisfaction but also increases transaction volumes. The company is likely to see an uptick in M-Pesa usage, especially among low-income earners, as more people are able to buy airtime regularly, even in small amounts.

ADVERTISEMENT
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Reasons Safaricom may suspend your M-PESA & how to reactivate it

The changes have come barely a month after the telco made changes to their popular reverse call service.

Safaricom limited the service to two free calls only in a day, noting that customers will be charged for the third reverse call that they will make per day.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sh1 airtime now purchasable on M-Pesa after Safaricom changes

Sh1 airtime now purchasable on M-Pesa after Safaricom changes

M-Kopa slapped with Sh885 million tax bill in landmark tribunal ruling

M-Kopa slapped with Sh885 million tax bill in landmark tribunal ruling

Adani targets 4 projects in Kenya's multi-billion electricity transmission plan

Adani targets 4 projects in Kenya's multi-billion electricity transmission plan

39 richest banks in Kenya by asset base - CBK report

39 richest banks in Kenya by asset base - CBK report

Coast Bus joins Buscar Sacco to comply with mandatory NTSA rule

Coast Bus joins Buscar Sacco to comply with mandatory NTSA rule

Smart Money Moves: What the savvy investors know and you should too

Smart Money Moves: What the savvy investors know and you should too

Best AI Trading Bot in 2024: The 5 AI stock trading to consider

Best AI Trading Bot in 2024: The 5 AI stock trading to consider

Kenyan street food vendors leverage TikTok to overcome economic hardships

Kenyan street food vendors leverage TikTok to overcome economic hardships

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2024

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

M-PESA shops

Safaricom announces disruption of all M-PESA services for maintenance

An AI generated image of a man applying for a loan at a bank

Changes expected if new bill targeting bankers is passed by MPs

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 in voting phase! How to cast your vote

A person holding money

Smart Money Moves: What the savvy investors know and you should too