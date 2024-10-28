Luxury property development in Africa comes of age: Sitdown with Erskine Mugadia of SSS Developers

SSS Developers' partnership with Reportage Properties strengthens financial capability and gives confidence to investors

Projects include The Verdana Complex in Dubai, The Silvana in Istanbul, DG West, and DG JKIA in Nairobi

Urban hubs like Dubai, Istanbul, Cairo, Kigali, and Nairobi are investment hotspots

Africa’s property market has experienced significant growth over recent years, fueled by rapid urbanization, increased foreign investment, and an expanding middle class.

As a result, this surge in demand for world-class, residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments has turned urban hubs like Dubai, Istanbul, Cairo, Kigali, and even Nairobi into investment hotspots.

A key player in Nairobi’s urban market is SSS Developers who recently signed a partnership agreement with Abu-Dhabi’s Reportage Properties. They have harnessed the market momentum by focusing on affordable, luxury developments attracting global interest and local investment alike.

The two partners officiated the partnership through a contract signing between the SSS Developers Chairman Mr Elly Owuor and Group Managing Director of Reportage Properties Mr Andrea Nucera in Dubai a few weeks ago.

Some of the ongoing projects include The Verdana Complex in Dubai, The Silvana in Istanbul, DG West in Nairobi’s Westlands area and DG JKIA which has just been launched near the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

In a sit down with SSS Developers Sales Director Erskine Jumba, we learn more about the projects and the opportunity they present for potential investors.

SSS Developers, Reportage Properting partnership to diversify property options

“For the Kenyan market, and through the strategic partnership between Reportage and SSS Developers, we have the ongoing DG West property, DG JKIA and in the next year more projects will be launched in prime spots of Nairobi,” he stated.

The DG West is an off-plan project designed as an exclusive residence for elevated living along Sports Road in Westlands. DG JKIA are luxury, fully furnished and serviced hotel apartments.

“This partnership was really crucial because we were bringing our vast experience in the construction industry. Our CEO Nirav Dave has been in the industry for quite a number of years and it’s the same case with me and our Director Jayendrasinh Vala. So again, even in terms of the know-how of the local market we were bringing quite a vast experience into the partnership.

“With Reportage, it was vital to have a global partner. This is a company that has been there since 2014 and has a footprint in over 12 countries. We’ve seen this whole revolution in terms of architecture, designs, amenities and even the finishes on their properties. Add to that, its a $7 Billion company which is debt free. We don’t borrow to build and when these two companies merged then it strengthened financial capability,” Jumba explained, adding: “This gives investors the confidence that we can start and complete a project without needing a financial company to back us.”

As Africa's cities grow, demand for diverse property options—ranging from affordable luxury to luxury hotel apartments—continues to rise.

Real estate experts forecast ongoing growth as developers innovate to meet urban needs​.