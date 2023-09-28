Is your laptop future-proofed in the age of AI? 4 ways to know

A task such as preparing slides for a presentation, which would normally take days if done manually, can now be fully generated by AI in a matter of minutes.

Graphic designers who used to spend weeks trying to polish details on projects can now, wholly or in part, use AI to make ideas come alive in seconds.

Decision-makers within the corporate world, who rely on data to make predictions and design business strategies, are now able to do so with an even higher degree of accuracy. For example, applying machine learning to customer service is a model that many companies continue to employ successfully.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which are the best laptops for AI tech?

Pulse editor's review of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED Pulse Live Kenya

1. A high-end processor & sizable RAM

This writer’s experience of the Asus Zenbook S 13, reinforced the stylish laptop as one of the best available for high-level computing.

While basic computer functions are seamless with Intel Core i3, or i5, the Zenbook S 13 is fitted with the i7 processor which guarantees your laptop will still perform at its optimum even with more demanding tasks such as some machine learning operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse editor's review of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED Pulse Live Kenya

And it still provides up to 32 GB capacity and fast 5200 MHz LPDDR5 clock speeds to provide plenty of processing power.

2. A crisp display for high-impact visualisations

In case your AI explorations might involve a lot of visualisations or graphics, then a screen with a vivid, immersive display is paramount.

What’s interesting with the Zenbook S 13 is it takes the high-tech Asus Lumina OLED (organic light-emitting diode) a notch higher.

ADVERTISEMENT

The laptop also comes with ASUS-exclusive OLED Care software to prevent occurrences such as burn-in which can occur if a static high-contrast image is displayed for a prolonged period of time.

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Pulse Live Kenya

To avoid this, when the laptop is idle for over 30 minutes, a specially designed screensaver kicks in.

3. Long battery life

Device manufacturers know that users appreciate a long battery life to avoid inconvenience especially in a world where people are constantly on-the-move.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Zenbook S 13 enables up to 14 hours on a single charge, translating into a full, uninterrupted day of work or play.

The laptop also supports USB-C® Easy Charge, allowing it to be charged via a wide range of standard USB-C chargers (5-20 V).

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Pulse Live Kenya

4. Portability, something easy to carry

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons anyone who sees this laptop will immediately fall in love! It is ultra-thin in every sense of the word at only 1 centimetre and only weighs 1 kilogramme.

ADVERTISEMENT

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Pulse Live Kenya

The new Zenbook S 13 OLED is up to 30% slimmer than its predecessor.

5. Bonus tip: An eco-friendly machine

Everyone needs to do their part in conserving nature and ASUS manufacturers are taking effective action to understand the carbon footprint of their products.

The S 13 has been named as the most eco-friendly Zenbook ever made, with 50% of its carbon footprint minimised through incorporating post-industrial recycled (PIR) magnesium-aluminium alloy in the keyboard cover, chassis and lid.

ADVERTISEMENT

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Pulse Live Kenya

The keycaps and speakers incorporate post-consumer-recycled (PCR) plastics, and the speakers also use ocean-bound plastics

The laptop’s packaging was also sourced from responsibly managed forests and are 100% recyclable or compostable.

The paper packaging inserts are also specially designed to be easily transformed into upcycled laptop stands.

AI & machine learning has made leaps in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The Asus ZenBook S 13 is a perfect companion to help any person who works with data, large sets of information and even the tech enthusiast who wants to keep up with the latest trends in tech.

It's available for pre-order here and is retailing at Sh189,990

A review of the ASUS Zenbook S 13 Pulse Live Kenya

Within a year since ChatGPT took the world by storm, it is clear that AI is only going to get bigger and better.

The growing use of virtual assistants such as Google Assistant, integrated browser AIs such as Bard and Opera’s Aria, and convenient operating system AIs such as Microsoft’s Copilot have all revolutionised how our devices can make life and work easier.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you needed a sign to upgrade your laptop, then 2023 has provided it! You need a laptop that will smoothen your transition into the age of AI.