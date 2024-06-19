The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Tanzania gov't launches million dollar real estate venture in Nairobi

Amos Robi

The project is a real estate investment by Tanzania's National Social Security Fund and Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The official launch of the construction of the Tanzania's twin towers in Nairobi
The official launch of the construction of the Tanzania's twin towers in Nairobi
  • Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs announced the construction of the Twin Towers in Nairobi
  • The Twin Towers will include commercial offices, residential spaces, and the new Tanzanian embassy in Kenya
  • The aim is to reduce Tanzania's expenditure on embassy rentals and generate annual income of $13.8 million

Recommended articles

The Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs, January Makamba, has announced the commencement of the construction of the Twin Towers, a significant real estate investment spearheaded by Tanzania's National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This ambitious project, comprising two 22-floor buildings, is set to reshape the Nairobi skyline with its blend of commercial offices and residential spaces, including the new Tanzanian embassy in Kenya.

In his address during the launch, Makamba emphasised the economic and aesthetic benefits of the Tanzania Towers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are delighted that NSSF management, the investment committee, and the whole board have found this investment profitable.

"The Tanzania Towers will not only earn the government much-needed foreign currency but will also save government rental expenses for the chancery and embassy staff housing," Makamba remarked.

Tanzania's Foreign Affairs Minister January Makamba
Tanzania's Foreign Affairs Minister January Makamba Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Fact about Kenyan number plates that makes them unique from Tanzania and Uganda

ADVERTISEMENT

The Twin Towers project is part of a broader strategy to reduce Tanzania’s expenditure on embassy rentals, currently standing at $11 million annually.

By owning and operating these properties, the government aims to cut costs significantly while generating revenue.

This investment, alongside other global real estate ventures, is projected to bring in an annual income of $13.8 million for Tanzania.

The initial phase of this expansive strategy targets developments in key cities including Nairobi, Kigali, Kinshasa, London, New York, and Lusaka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent budget allocations highlight the scale of these investments, with $57.8 million designated for a 25-storey building in Kinshasa, $48.7 million for Nairobi, and $25.3 million for Lusaka.

Leaders during the official launch of the construction of Tanzania's Twin Towers in Nairobi
Leaders during the official launch of the construction of Tanzania's Twin Towers in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Hashi Energy disposes of 31 trucks, & other assets as it winds up after 33 years

Future projects will extend to properties in Kampala, Uganda, and Abuja, Nigeria, among other locations.

"In the new strategy, which the government approved recently, we seek to use professional and world-class real estate entities to develop these assets to earn income for the government and uplift the quality of our embassies and embassy staff housing," he detailed the strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzania's government owns approximately 101 buildings and plots around the world, many situated in prime locations in major capitals. For instance, in Lusaka, Zambia alone, Tanzania owns 11 buildings and plots.

President William Ruto and President Samia Hassan Suluhu
President William Ruto and President Samia Hassan Suluhu Google

READ: Coca-Cola opposes proposals in Finance Bill 2024 that will hike soda prices

The new real estate strategy aims to leverage these assets more effectively, ensuring they contribute to the nation’s economic growth while providing high-quality accommodations for embassy staff.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tanzania gov't launches million dollar real estate venture in Nairobi

Tanzania gov't launches million dollar real estate venture in Nairobi

Family Bank loses board chairperson 3 weeks after appointment

Family Bank loses board chairperson 3 weeks after appointment

Hashi Energy disposes of 31 trucks, & other assets as it winds up after 33 years

Hashi Energy disposes of 31 trucks, & other assets as it winds up after 33 years

Sabina Joy, CBD home & other assets owned by billionaire Gerald Gikonyo

Sabina Joy, CBD home & other assets owned by billionaire Gerald Gikonyo

In shadow of the business summit: The U.S. buys right to pollute Angola with toxic waste

In shadow of the business summit: The U.S. buys right to pollute Angola with toxic waste

The role of digital payments in Kenya's online gaming market

The role of digital payments in Kenya's online gaming market

EPRA announces new fuel prices for June & July

EPRA announces new fuel prices for June & July

Kenya fulfils 6 of IMF's strict conditions in budget & Finance Bill 2024

Kenya fulfils 6 of IMF's strict conditions in budget & Finance Bill 2024

How AI is transforming the Kenyan online Casino and Cryptocurrency landscape

How AI is transforming the Kenyan online Casino and Cryptocurrency landscape

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenya Power CEO & MD Joseph Sigor speaks during the launch of the Update Token Metre Yako campaign on June 12, 2024

Kenya Power sets deadline for mandatory update of prepaid metres [How to update]

Fuel inflation was the key driver of overall consumer prices in Kenya in the past year. Image: Nation Africa

EPRA announces new fuel prices for June & July

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero present the ‘Key to the City’ to pioneer businessman Mzee Gerald Gikonyo at State House in Nairobi, April 15, 2017.

Sabina Joy, CBD home & other assets owned by billionaire Gerald Gikonyo

A Hashi petrol station

Hashi Energy disposes of 31 trucks, & other assets as it winds up after 33 years