Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, surpasses 10 million users within few hours

Ima Elijah

Mark Zuckerberg engages with new users as Threads challenges Elon Musk-owned Twitter

Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called threads [The Economic Times]

Threads, available on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries, emerged as the biggest competitor to Elon Musk-owned Twitter, which has faced numerous potential rivals without being replaced despite its well-documented struggles.

The app, currently running without ads, has already attracted notable celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and Hugh Jackman, as well as media outlets like The Washington Post and The Economist.

Zuckerberg actively participated in the launch by personally replying to new users, including an exchange with American MMA fighter Jon Jones.

In a symbolic move, he shared a Spiderman meme on Twitter, emphasising the similarities between the two platforms. Zuckerberg also took a subtle dig at Musk, alluding to Twitter's failure in creating a public conversations app with over one billion users.

Threads leverages Instagram's vast user base of over two billion users, giving it an advantageous position from the start. Meta aims to position Threads as the go-to communication channel for celebrities, companies, and politicians, capitalising on Twitter users' demand for an alternative amid the turmoil surrounding Musk's ownership.

Financial analyst Brian Wieser believes that Threads could quickly thrive if influential Instagram users like the Kardashians, Justin Bieber, or Lionel Messi embrace the platform. Analyst Jasmine Engberg from Insider Intelligence also highlights that Threads only needs one out of four Instagram monthly users to rival Twitter's size.

Ima Elijah

