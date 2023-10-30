The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

When should you ignore an instruction from your boss?

Pulse Mix
Person using laptop on table [Image: Mikhail Nilov]
Person using laptop on table [Image: Mikhail Nilov]
  • BEC or CEO fraud is a type of scam in which cybercriminals gain access to – or convincingly replicate – the email address of a senior staff member.
  • BEC wire transfer fraud criminals take advantage of an expected financial transaction such as supplier payment, bank account information or an outgoing wire transfer.
  • Always verify any payment requests or change of banking details with the recipient out of band, for example via WhatsApp or a phone call.

As organisations around the world spend even more on cybersecurity tools, cybercriminals are increasingly using a simple, yet effective ways to access organisations’ data or money through business email compromise (BEC) or CEO fraud.

Recommended articles

International security awareness organisation, KnowBe4, explains that BEC is a type of scam in which cybercriminals gain access to – or convincingly replicate – the email address of a senior staff member.

They then mail a relevant person within the organisation, instructing them to share information, or assist in making a payment.

Because they do not request the recipient to click on a link or open up an attachment, they seem quite innocuous at first and do not trigger any security scanners or warning signs.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hacker [NurPhoto/Getty Images]
Hacker [NurPhoto/Getty Images] Business Insider USA

BEC wire transfer fraud sees criminals taking advantage of an expected financial transaction such as a supplier payment, and asking the recipient to adjust the bank account information on an outgoing wire transfer.

In many cases, the instruction may appear to come from the victim’s boss, and may even be written in a similar style that is used by the boss.

Another common type of BEC is gift card scams, in which attackers pretend to be a colleague of the victim and ask them to purchase a digital gift card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Collard from KnowBe4 Africa, says: “35% of all security incidents are business email compromise phishing attacks. According to security vendor GreatHorn’s 2021 Business Email Compromise Report, 71% of BEC attacks use a spoofed email account or website to establish credibility. Sixty-nine percent of BEC attacks utilise spear phishing, increasing their chances of reaching the right people within an organisation who have influence over money. According to the report, the finance industry is targeted 57% of the time, with CEOs next (22%) and IT third (20%).

“Reducing the risk of such attacks starts with security awareness training. People are sometimes not aware of the value of their email accounts. Beware of falling for phishing emails and ensure that you use strong and unique passwords on all your email accounts. Add another layer such as two-step or multi-factor authentication to your password,” Collard says.

Additionally, verify any payment requests or change of banking details with the recipient out of band, for example via WhatsApp or on a phone call.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Breaking: Germany’s president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, is set to touch down in Tanzania today

Breaking: Germany’s president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, is set to touch down in Tanzania today

When should you ignore an instruction from your boss?

When should you ignore an instruction from your boss?

Kenya to remove visa requirements for all Africans - Ruto

Kenya to remove visa requirements for all Africans - Ruto

KRA swiftly responds as Kenyans share tax avoidance tactics

KRA swiftly responds as Kenyans share tax avoidance tactics

10 worst African countries for women to live

10 worst African countries for women to live

Kenya’s debt to the World Bank surpasses Ksh1.5 trillion

Kenya’s debt to the World Bank surpasses Ksh1.5 trillion

China issues security advisory to nationals in Kenya over global hot issues

China issues security advisory to nationals in Kenya over global hot issues

Pakistan beats the US and Netherlands, to become Kenya’s largest export market

Pakistan beats the US and Netherlands, to become Kenya’s largest export market

Meet 7 Kenyan tech founders awarded $70,000 funding for their innovative startups

Meet 7 Kenyan tech founders awarded $70,000 funding for their innovative startups

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Clifford Machoka

Clifford Machoka quits Nation Media for greener pastures at Coca-Cola

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga

KRA swiftly responds as Kenyans share tax avoidance tactics

Bolt cab [Image: Bolt Instagram]

Bolt suspends driver over indecent exposure

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua walks along Humphrey Kariuki and MP Ndindi Nyoro during a past event

Gov't investment advisor Humphrey Kariuki on why Kenya lags behind