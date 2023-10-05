An overview of Volkswagen GTI that gives Subaru boys a run for their fuel

This overview delves into the allure of the GTI lineup and how it's making its mark in a world dominated by Subaru's reputation for speed and power.

Technology

The Golf GTI embraces technology to enhance your driving experience. Step into the world of the Golf GTI, where cutting-edge features await.

The Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro, adorned with the signature honeycomb design and GTI logo, takes center stage on the dashboard, exuding performance vibes.

This fully digital display doesn't just look sleek; it offers a Digital Sport Layout Gauges option, providing real-time performance data like g-force metrics and torque output.

To top it off, the available SiriusXM with 360L takes personalisation to the next level, offering a tailored experience for every driver with a complimentary three-month Platinum Plan trial subscription.

And when you pair this technology with the Harman Kardon premium sound system, your front seat transforms into a front-row concert, delivering unparalleled audio clarity and sophistication to your road trip playlists.

Performance

Boasting an impressive 241 horsepower and a torque of 273 lb-ft, accompanied by an advanced dynamic steering system, the Golf GTI invites you to turn the road into your personal playground. Wherever your journey takes you, fun is guaranteed.

What sets the Golf GTI apart is its adaptability to your driving preferences.

Thanks to the Vehicle Dynamics Manager housed within, this hot hatch harmonizes a range of intricate components, providing real-time performance insights and tailored customisation options to ensure your driving experience is precisely as sporty as you desire.

Design

Experience pure driving exhilaration with the boldly designed and iconic Golf GTI, a tribute to the thrill of high-performance driving.

The Golf GTI shares your passion for the road, evident from the moment you open the doors with its inviting digital displays and distinctive lighting. This car is a true delight for drivers seeking excitement in every journey.

Whether it's your daily routine or those extended weekend getaways, the spacious and adaptable cargo area in the Mk8 Golf GTI provides a generous 34.5 cubic feet of storage when you fold down the second row, making it a practical choice for all your adventures.

Safety

Enhancing safety is a top priority, and the Golf GTI is equipped with advanced features to protect you and your passengers.

Front and rear crumple zones are engineered to absorb crash energy, while a robust safety cage is designed to divert forces away from occupants.

In the unfortunate event of an airbag deployment, the Intelligent Crash Response System (ICRS) steps in to shut off the fuel pump, unlock the doors, and activate hazard lights.

This responsive system acts when you might not be able to, ensuring your safety.

Moreover, our commitment to safety extends beyond the initial impact.