What to expect in Village Market's Luxury Living and Design Expo 2023

Amos Robi

The upcoming event, scheduled from June 29th to July 2nd, will take place at the picturesque Village Market Rooftop

Village Market Luxury Living and Design Expo 2022
Village Market Luxury Living and Design Expo 2022

Village Market has announced the highly anticipated Luxury Living and Design Expo 2023.

This event will showcase the epitome of property design and development, sustainable designs, captivating gardens, and cutting-edge home and office technology tailored specifically for African spaces.

Scheduled to take place at the picturesque Village Market Rooftop from June 29th to July 2nd, the Luxury Living and Design Expo 2023, in partnership with Buy Rent Kenya and Kenya Property Developers Association, will feature a captivating display of luxurious and functional homes, commercial spaces, innovative interior design concepts, visionary property design and development projects.

With the theme 'Designing For Africa,' the expo explores the fusion of different materials and skilled craftsmanship to create aesthetically pleasing and functional exteriors and interior spaces. It transcends mere construction and space-filling, incorporating African emotion, texture, and landscape to create an immersive spectacle for all.

Village Market Luxury Living and Design Expo 2022
Village Market Luxury Living and Design Expo 2022 Village Market Luxury Living and Design Expo 2022 Pulse Live Kenya
  • World-class property design and development.
  • Innovative design concepts covering sustainability, gardens and outdoors, home and office technology.
  • State-of-the-art spaces, concept stores, and showrooms featuring outstanding Made by Africa products.
  • Financing options for prospective buyers.
  • Networking opportunities for design and development professionals.
  • An unparalleled experience for the general public to witness design and development excellence.

Last year's expo witnessed an impressive turnout of industry players, transforming Village Market's rooftop parking into a vibrant showcase of colors, designs, and creativity.

The expo was inaugurated by esteemed Chief Guest Prof. Hatem Eltaher Hassan, the founder and Managing Director of Design and Development Kenya (DnD Kenya), along with Mr. Hamed Ehsani, Managing Director of Village Market, and other guests.

Village Market 2022 Luxury Living and Design Expo
Village Market 2022 Luxury Living and Design Expo Village Market 2022 Luxury Living and Design Expo Pulse Live Kenya

An integral part of the expo is the public-voted award scheme, which recognizes outstanding contributions in the field.

Last year's winners included Manzil Designs for Best in Show (Interior and Exterior Designs), Elegant Fittings for their exquisite granite and engineered stone finishes, and OPPEIN Kenya for their display of exquisite cabinets, home accessories, and appliances.

In the Property Design and Development category, Design and Development Kenya (DND Kenya), Olympia Gold, and JKUAT secured the top positions, showcasing their exceptional modern property designs and community projects.

