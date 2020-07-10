A Kenyan gynaecologist has become the first of infected front line workers to succumb to Covid-19.

Dr Doreen Adisa Lugaliki, 38, passed on at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Friday morning as she was undergoing treatment.

Other reports indicated that the doctor had also received treatment at the Aga Khan University Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Kenyan Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) confirmed the report through its official social media channels expressing condolences to her family.

"We have lost a hardworking obstetrician/gynaecologist, a mother, a friend and a colleague to the devastating effects of Covid-19. Our condolences to the family and friends of Dr Doreen Lugaliki," the post read.

Dr Lugaliki was working at the Nairobi South Hospital until her demise. She is said to have contracted the disease in the line of duty.