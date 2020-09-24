Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday unveiled his second pick for the Msambweni constituency by-election.

Following a meeting at his Karen residence, DP Ruto introduced one Feisal Abdallah Bader to his followers revealing that Mr Bader would be contesting in the upcoming election.

Feisal is cousin to the late Suleiman Dori, whose passing left the seat vacant. He also served as the former MP's personal assistant.

The aspirant had been seen as ODM's top contender for the party nomination though officials had announced that over 15 members have expressed interest in vying for the seat.

DP Ruto and the aspirant were in the company of Coast MPs Athman Shariff (Lamu East), Mohamed Ali (Nyali), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga) and Aisha Jumwa (Malindi).

The new pick comes just a day after the DP's party - Jubilee - announced that it would not be fielding a candidate for the by-election.

Emergency trip to Jubilee HQ

Following the announcement by Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, Dr Ruto made an impromptu visit to the party headquarters where he revealed that he had intended to endorse one of his allies for the party nomination.

"I am satisfied with the decision. Those who had intentions to use Jubilee Party in Msambweni to use alternative avenues.

"I was of a complete different view that the party should have fielded a candidate. We want to speak from one position as a party, I however sympathize with Mariam who is here," the DP stated in his address from Pangani.

