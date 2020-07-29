Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has issued a statement following the assault of Mlango Kubwa MCA Mutheu Musyimi.

DPP Haji noted that he had spoken to the Inspector General of Police on the matter and confirmed that investigations were ongoing.

"My attention has been drawn to reports appearing in the media on the involvement of police officers in assault of Mlango Kubwa MCA at the precincts of Nairobi County Assembly.

"After discussion with the IG, I have been informed that investigation is at an advanced stage," the DPP reported.

Haji further added that he had involved the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in the matter.

"I have directed IPOA and DCI through the IG to have the matter expedited and the resultant files forwarded to my office for appropriate action," the DPP's statement read.