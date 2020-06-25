There was drama at City Hall early on Thursday morning as Matopeni MCA Abdi Guyo was said to be leading a fresh onslaught against Speaker Beatrice Elachi

In a phone call with Citizen TV, Speaker Elachi claimed that MCA Guyo had hired goons to forcefully remove her from her office.

The Speaker confirmed that she could see "rowdy young men" from her window and that she could also see police lobbing teargas to disperse them.

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi

"There are young people together with former Majority Leader Guyo in their vehicles with guns but we thank God that all the members are safe inside.

"We came because we had heard that there would be an attempted ouster and indeed it has come to pass," the Speaker reported.

Elachi further claimed that the problems withing the county assembly have been aggravated by lack of diligence from Jubilee party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju.

She accused him of not enforcing her ruling at the floor of the county assembly where she removed a number of MCAs from committees because they are facing disciplinary action.

MCAs under siege

Nominated MCA June Ndegwa who was holed up together with the Speaker alleged that the situation was a result of a fight between Nairobi County and the Nairobi Metropolitan Service.

She explained that the county administration is seeking to have the county assembly reverse the deed of transfer signed with the national government.

Ziwani MCA Millicent Mugadi further explained that over 30 MCAs had moved to spend the night at City Hall after receiving intelligence that their lives may be in danger.

According to Mugadi, the Nairobi assembly was scheduled to host a budget reading on Thursday afternoon with a faction allied to the Nairobi county assembly opposed to a plan to allocate funds to NMS.

"We are being attacked because we are supporting NMS and the President. We were told that we may be kidnapped and we were not safe in our houses so we came to the assembly because we knew this would be the safest place for us.

"The people who are behind this are those who are opposed to NMS and we have reported threats to our lives to the police," she stated.