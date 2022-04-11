RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Elon Musk opts out of joining Twitter board

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Musk is still the majority shareholder of the company

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has revealed, Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not be joining Twitter's board of directors as previously announced, however Musk will still remain Twitter’s largest shareholder.

Recommended articles

"Elon has decided not to join our board. Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best," Agrawal tweeted.

The news comes only hours after Musk suggested possible changes to Twitter, including making the site ad-free. Nearly 90% of Twitter's 2021 revenue came from ads.

Currently the world's richest man and with more than 80 million followers on the microblogging platform, Musk last week disclosed a purchase of 73.5 million shares – or 9.2 percent – of Twitter's common stock.

Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal
Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal 39b86503-ef7e-40fe-b3e7-dee228cebf9d

In an apparent reaction to the news, Musk tweeted a smirking emoji, without any other comment. Musk and Twitter executives had been expected to host a town-hall for employees this week, though it’s uncertain if that will proceed.

Some of the changes the Tesla and Space X billionaire had proposed included turning Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter and adding an edit button for tweets, to granting automatic verification marks to premium users.

Several business analyst tweeted that Musk may be staying off the board to avoid potential conflicts of interest in future – were he to consider increasing his stake of Twitter or acquiring it outright.

“Let’s tune out the noise, and stay focused on the work and what we’re building,” Agrawal said in his Sunday memo to employees.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

Bahrain merchants decry influx of meat products from Kenya

[FILE] Bahrain merchants decry influx of meat products from Kenya

Fuel tanker elicits joy, dancing from petrol station attendants [Video]

Video goes viral of petrol attendants dancing to an oncoming fuel tanker

Petroleum PS: Govt owes Sh13billion to Oil Marketing Companies

A man with jerrycans waits to buy fuel in Eldoret town on April 3, 2022 amid a biting shortage. Kenya is staring at a fuel crisis due to delays in subsidy payouts by the government. Jared Naytaya | Nation Media Group

Family of man who died at steel company demands proper compensation

Caleb Otieno