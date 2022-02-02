Kenyan builds Sh1.7 billion business opposite company that ejected him

Harsh Patel, a Kenyan businessman recently relayed his experience, being hounded out of a mattress manufacturing company he had founded in Kisumu.

Patel said a disagreement in the firm’s management resulted in the disheartening exit.

“Five years ago, we had no choice but to exit from our mattress manufacturing business due to management issues with our partners, of which we were founders and 50% shareholders.

“Although it was a loss-making company from 2012-2015, we decided to continue as partners until one morning when we were asked to split with very unfair proposals if we were to take ownership,” read part of his post.

After reflecting on the options he was presented with, he decided to exit the business in 2016 and went into steel manufacturing.

He set up a steel manufacturing plant in Mombasa two years later, and became one of the fastest growing steel businesses in the region.

After achieving success with the steel plant in Mombasa, Patel decided to venture into mattress manufacturing for the first time since his difficult exit from the previous firm.

After months of planning and construction, he built a Sh1.7 billion mattress manufacturing plant in Kisumu, right opposite the company he was kicked out of.

“I’m excited to announce that Jumbo Steel Mills Limited will officially open its $15 Million (Sh 1.7 billion) mattress manufacturing facility and PVC tanks facility located exactly opposite to what we lost, at three-times the size as sole proprietors in Kisumu city early May 2022,” Patel celebrated.

He also noted that he was happy to see his family’s dreams come true through the investment.

Encouraging Kenyans not to give up on their ambitions he said: “Something better is always waiting for you. Nobody can take away anything that is meant for you as it will eventually gravitate back you!”

