The family of the late Dr Joyce Laboso on Wednesday held a commemoration service one year since her passing.

Mr Edwin Abonyo, husband to the former Bomet Governor, together with his children also led a small gathering in laying wreaths at her grave.

Dr Laboso succumbed to cancer in July of 2019 at the Nairobi Hospital after months of seeking specialized treatment abroad.

Also Read: It became too hard to bear - Laboso's son gets honest about his experience taking care of ailing governor

Wreaths laid at Former Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso's grave one year after her passing

Wreaths laid at Former Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso's grave one year after her passing