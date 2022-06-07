Fight for dominance in Nairobi as MetroTrans sacco invests Sh389 million in new buses

MetroTrans East Africa which operates the MetroTrans sacco has acquired 80 news buses at a cost of Sh389 million.

The sacco has leased the Mitsubishi Fuso buses in a deal involving National Bank of Kenya and Simba Corporation.

The first batch of 25 vehicles has already been handed over with the rest expected to be delivered by the end of the year.

Pulse Live Kenya

The decision to invest Sh389 million in new buses was made in response to growing demand on current routes, according to MetroTrans CEO Oscar Rosanna.

“This is an opportunity to widen our reach and offer better transportation solutions to our clients. These buses will help us add value to our clients,” the CEO said.

The Sacco was established in 2011 and currently operates 51-seater, 33-seater and 14-seater matatus on various routes within Nairobi.

Some of the routes are Nairobi – Utawala, Nairobi – Kabiria, Nairobi – Kawangware and Nairobi – Kasarani – Mwiki.

In 2020 MetroTrans signed a Sh225 Million lease deal with Isuzu East Africa and Co-operative bank to acquire 45 new buses.

With Nairobi’s population of over 4 million residents, most of them use public transport to commute.

Pulse Live Kenya

In December 2021, rival transport company Supermetro launched 50 new buses to its fleet as well as launched new routes within the Nairobi Metropolitan area.