Fire broke out at the Kisii County Assembly on Friday under unclear circumstances.

A heavy cloud of smoke was seen coming out of the county assembly buildings before the fire department arrived at the scene.

The fire was successfully put out after having destroyed items worth millions.

The buildings hold the assembly chambers, governor's, speaker's and deputy speaker's offices which were burnt during the incident.

Reports indicate that the finance department was also adversely affected in the fire.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae later visited the scene and ordered the area to be sealed off as investigations into the cause of the fire begin.