The Ministry of Education has cleared one university for re-opening after it met the minimum requirements for ensuring safety of its students.

The Chuka University in Tharaka Nithi County will be the first public university to resume studies after a four-month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

University Education and Research Principal Secretary Amb. Simon Nabukwesi confirmed that the university is at liberty to resume academic sessions as from August 3.

PS Nabukwesi clarified that postgraduate students (Masters and PhD) in their final year will have first priority to resume early in August.

He added that the return strategy will also apply to all other universities which will qualify to re-open.

"Once the finalist students have completed their studies, they will create space for those reporting in September," he stated.

The current requirements for resumption of studies for university institutions are:

Providing adequate hygiene products such as hand sanitizers, soap and running water Ensuring that students’ body temperatures are taken before being allowed into university premises Adequate social distancing in classrooms A spread-out lessons schedule that would allow for decongestion of classrooms

