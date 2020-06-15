Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has launched a fresh onslaught against COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli over unity in Luhyaland.

Asking the vocal trade unionist to "leave politics to politicians", Senator Wetangula further accused Atwoli of confusing the Luhya nation.

The besieged Ford-Kenya party leader further attacked Atwoli on his mandate in representing workers.

Also Read: I’m not an ardent supporter of Raila – Francis Atwoli

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula

"Atwoli is a failure. He has failed to cushion the Kenyan worker whose salary is deducted to enrich him. Majority of workers, especially in flower farms and industries are suffering. What has he done to help them? Let him stick to his mandate and leave politics to politicians

"Atwoli has no authority to choose any politician as the Mulembe people spokesperson. He is a failure himself. Let him stop chest thumping because nobody appointed him as our patron," Wetangula stated.

Meetings at Atwoli's Kajiado home

The embattled former Senate Minority Leader further pointed out that he and his ANC counterpart, former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi had not been invited to meetings held at Atwoli's Kajiado ranch.

"I and my ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi were never invited by Atwoli. This means he had a hidden agenda and self-interests towards leaders he could easily manipulate. We are not part of the dubious meetings," he stated in an interview on Radio Maisha.