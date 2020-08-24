Lobby groups have mounted calls for President Uhuru Kenyatta to break his silence on the alleged theft of Covid-19 funds.

The 25 lobby groups have also demanded an address from the President on the scandal at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

In addition, the groups have asked investigating agencies to freeze the accounts of those believed to have embezzled the Covid-19 funds.

KEMSA premises

The lobbyists addressed a press conference in Kisumu where they also shed light on the possible effects of the alleged graft.

"These loopholes have led to the over pricing of commodities, purchase of substandard personal protective equipment (PPE), embezzlement of commodities including donated PPE, failure of the PPE to reach those who need it the most including healthcare workers on the front line of fighting Covid-19," they stated.

ODM defending rot at Kemsa?

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Monday issued a statement on the matter just days after his ODM party released a similar statement.

The ODM party leader clarified on the earlier statement which was seen as an attempt to defend the culprits.

Reacting to Odinga's statement, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen noted that the Jubilee party had not declared any position on the matter.

"It is so strange that there is no Jubilee leader in National Assembly or Senate who has come out to defend the KEMSA COVID19 Heist. Not even Mr Tuju.

"Ironically ODM Party Leader and SG are busy outdoing each other as to who can give the best defense to the looters. Awuoro!" Murkomen stated.