Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula is the bona-fide leader of Ford Kenya party, the political parties tribunal has concluded.

Following the decision, the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu has further recalled a Gazette Notice issued on June 8, 2020 declaring Kanduyi MP Athanas Wamunyinyi as the new party leader.

Following the decision, Senator Wetangula has also withdrawn a suit he had filed against Wamunyinyi and the party’s Secretary General Eseli Simiyu.

"The Registrar of Political Parties has recalled the 8th June gazette notice on changes made to the Ford Kenya party, as far as we are concerned, Wetangula is still the Ford Kenya leader," LSK Chairperson Nelson Havi stated as he represented the Senator.

Wetangula had termed his ouster as an illegal act born out of ulterior motives by the orchestrators.

"Don’t panic, coups are archaic to good order and activities of cowards. Anybody who wants to run for a seat in Ford Kenya file your papers and let’s meet at Bomas. I have no doubt delegates will still give me a chance to run this party," he stated at the time.