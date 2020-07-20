President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday awarded the title of "Senior Counsel" to 24 prominent lawyers in the country.

Among those who will now enjoy the privileges that come with the title are the President's lawyer Fred Ngatia, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, former Justice minister Martha Karua and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo.

"The Presidential prerogative to confer the rank and dignity Senior-counsel is set out under the Advocates Act. The rank of Senior Counsel is conferred in accordance with the recommendations of the Committee on Senior Counsel, to the Advocates of the High Court who have distinguished themselves by rendering exemplary service in the legal and public service arenas," the notice from President Kenyatta read in part.

Former Director of Public Prosecutions Philip Murgor

Former DPP Philip Murgor was also listed among the 24 elite lawyers. The full list is as follows:-

OM Parkash Nagpal Kalonzo Musyoka Martha Karua Dr Kagwe Wainaina Pravin Kumar Waweru Gatonye Rautta Athiambo Fred Ngatia Mohamed Nyaoga Philip Murgor Albert Mumma Beautah Alukhava Kiragu Kimani Judy Thongori Taib Ali Taib Zehrabanu Janmohamed Wilfred Nderitu John Ohaga Kioko Kilukumi Patricia Nyaundi Dorcas Oduor Abdikadir Husein Mohamed Otiende Amollo Mugwimi Chigiti