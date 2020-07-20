President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday awarded the title of "Senior Counsel" to 24 prominent lawyers in the country.

Among those who will now enjoy the privileges that come with the title are the President's lawyer Fred Ngatia, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, former Justice minister Martha Karua and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo.

"The Presidential prerogative to confer the rank and dignity Senior-counsel is set out under the Advocates Act. The rank of Senior Counsel is conferred in accordance with the recommendations of the Committee on Senior Counsel, to the Advocates of the High Court who have distinguished themselves by rendering exemplary service in the legal and public service arenas," the notice from President Kenyatta read in part.

Former Director of Public Prosecutions Philip Murgor
Former DPP Philip Murgor was also listed among the 24 elite lawyers. The full list is as follows:-

  1. OM Parkash Nagpal
  2. Kalonzo Musyoka
  3. Martha Karua
  4. Dr Kagwe Wainaina
  5. Pravin Kumar
  6. Waweru Gatonye
  7. Rautta Athiambo
  8. Fred Ngatia
  9. Mohamed Nyaoga
  10. Philip Murgor
  11. Albert Mumma
  12. Beautah Alukhava
  13. Kiragu Kimani
  14. Judy Thongori
  15. Taib Ali Taib
  16. Zehrabanu Janmohamed
  17. Wilfred Nderitu
  18. John Ohaga
  19. Kioko Kilukumi
  20. Patricia Nyaundi
  21. Dorcas Oduor
  22. Abdikadir Husein Mohamed
  23. Otiende Amollo
  24. Mugwimi Chigiti
Judy Thongori, Kioko Kilukumi, Abdikadir Hussein Mohamed and Taib Ali Taib who were conferred the "Senior Counsel" title by President Uhuru Kenyatta
